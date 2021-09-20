The Russian women’s handball team was headed by a woman for the first time :: Others :: RBC Sport

Previously, Lyudmila Bodnieva was part of the coaching staff of Alexei Alekseev. The team will play its first match under the guidance of a new coach on October 6

Lyudmila Bodnieva became the head coach of the Russian women’s handball team. This was reported on the website of the Russian Handball Federation (FGR).

“Our priority was to appoint a promising Russian specialist who is well aware of European handball and the development trends of the sport. Lyudmila Valerievna meets these requirements. She has been playing in Europe for a long time, she has an interesting and successful coaching experience, ”said FGR President Sergei Shishkarev.

At the Tokyo Olympics, where the Russian team earned silver medals, Bodnieva was part of the coaching staff of Alexei Alekseev, who was then head coach.

The team will play its first match under the guidance of a new coach on 6 October. As part of qualifying for the 2022 European Championship, the national team will play against Switzerland.

“I am grateful to the Russian Handball Federation, the executive committee of the FGR and personally to Sergei Shishkarev for their trust. I am sure that the potential of the current players of the national team and those girls who replace them allows the team to claim the highest places in European and world handball, ”Bodnieva said.

Lyudmila Bodnieva is the first woman to take over as head coach of the Russian women’s handball team.

The team’s best achievement at the Olympics is the 2016 Olympics gold. In addition, the team won four world championships, twice became a silver medalist and twice a bronze medalist in European championships.

Past coach Alexei Alekseev left the team on August 31 after the expiration of his contract.