The State Duma assessed Ukraine’s intention to pay athletes for victory over the Russians: Summer sports: Sports: Lenta.ru

State Duma Deputy Dmitry Svishchev responded to the information that the Volleyball Federation of Ukraine promised its athletes 10 million hryvnia (27 million rubles) for the victory over the Russian national team at the European Championship. He is quoted by Gazeta.ru.

Svishchev considered the behavior of the Ukrainian federation incorrect. “I consider such actions of the federation incitement of interethnic hatred and hatred between our countries. Why are Ukrainian players motivated specifically for the victory over Russia, and not others? This is a perverse approach to motivating athletes, ”he assessed the situation.

The deputy stressed that Ukraine had little chance of winning, since the Russian national team is one of the strongest teams in the world. According to Svishchev, Ukrainian athletes in any case would not have been able to jump over their heads. He added that the functionaries, promising bonuses, demotivated their volleyball players.

On September 20, volleyball player of the Ukrainian national team Dmitry Teremenko said that the athletes were promised UAH 10 million for the victory over the Russians. He expressed the opinion that in relation to the team it was incorrect. The athlete noted that the announcement of the bonuses played into the hands of the Russian national team, whose players received additional motivation.

On September 11, the teams met in the 1/8 finals of the European Championship. The Russian national team won in four sets with a score of 3: 1. According to the results of the tournament, the Ukrainian team became the 13th. The Russians, losing to Poland in the quarterfinals, took seventh place.