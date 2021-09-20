The tournament in Luxembourg broke off cooperation with the WTA. Results of Luxembourg and Portorož

Last week, two WTA tournaments were held – in Portoroz (Slovenia) and Luxembourg.

In the final of the Slovenian competition, the Italian Jasmine Paolini beat the American Alison Risk with a score of 7: 6, 6: 2, and in the first set Risk was leading 5: 2, but twice did not apply for the set. For the 25-year-old Italian, this is the first WTA title.

The winner of Luxembourg was 18-year-old Danish Clara Tauson, who beat last year’s champion Alena Ostapenko from Latvia with a score of 6: 3, 4: 6, 6: 4. For Towson, this is his second title of the season and career. She celebrated her last victory in Lyon.

The organizers of the competition in Luxembourg were disappointed with the cooperation with the WTA and decided to make the next tournament an exhibition one.

“We are not going to organize a WTA tournament anymore. These are big changes, but we became uncomfortable working with them. The quality of the tournament as we would like to see it, the family aspect and everything connected with it are not at the same level, so we decided to part with the WTA after 25 years of cooperation. This chapter is over, it is no longer fun for us, but we have already planned a new project. It cost us a lot of nerves to organize this week at the request of the WTA, it was very difficult, because the rules and approach of the WTA have changed a lot since 2019, “- quotes the director of the women’s tournament in Luxembourg Daniel Maas Tageblatt.

The exhibition event is likely to take place next October.

The title in Portorož allowed the Italian Jasmine Paolini to become the 64th racket in the world.

The victory in Luxembourg moved Danish Clara Tauson from 70th to 52nd in the WTA rankings.

