The tournament in Luxembourg broke off cooperation with the WTA. Results of Luxembourg and Portorož

Last week, two WTA tournaments were held – in Portoroz (Slovenia) and Luxembourg.
- Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports
In the final of the Slovenian competition, the Italian Jasmine Paolini beat the American Alison Risk with a score of 7: 6, 6: 2, and in the first set Risk was leading 5: 2, but twice did not apply for the set. For the 25-year-old Italian, this is the first WTA title.
Tokyo 2020
Vesnina defeated Ostapenko and stepped into the 2nd round
07/25/2021 at 07:12
The winner of Luxembourg was 18-year-old Danish Clara Tauson, who beat last year’s champion Alena Ostapenko from Latvia with a score of 6: 3, 4: 6, 6: 4. For Towson, this is his second title of the season and career. She celebrated her last victory in Lyon.
The organizers of the competition in Luxembourg were disappointed with the cooperation with the WTA and decided to make the next tournament an exhibition one.
The exhibition event is likely to take place next October.
- The title in Portorož allowed the Italian Jasmine Paolini to become the 64th racket in the world.
- The victory in Luxembourg moved Danish Clara Tauson from 70th to 52nd in the WTA rankings.
Tokyo 2020
Vesnina – Ostapenko, Kudermetova – Mugurus. Women’s OI mesh
07/22/2021 at 05:43
Wimbledon
“You are the worst player on the tour!” Ostapenko accused of simulation
07/03/2021 at 19:56