TOP 5 Cardano projects after the Alonzo update (part 2) | Blockchain24

A new era for Cardano projects began on September 12 with the launch of the Alonzo fork. And since that day, the Cardano blockchain has not ceased to be one of the most coveted platforms for many developers.

Thanks to the successful Alonzo Hard Fork Event, anyone can deploy smart contracts within Cardano projects. In the first 24 hours, almost 100 smart contracts were created. Of course, this phenomenon is causing a lot of initiatives to land in the Cardano ecosystem.

That’s why in this article we want to share about the 5 best Cardano projects to date.

ADAX

ADAX is a decentralized, non-custodial, automated liquidity engine that allows transactions to be made within the Cardano ecosystem. It is believed that it could become the Uniswap version of Cardano.

Source: ADAX

ADAX does not have an order book; we eliminate all intermediaries, complexity and time-consuming procedures from the equation, giving users complete freedom to trade without censorship or loss of ownership of their assets.

This way, users have full ownership of their tokens and are not required to give up their private keys in order for their orders to be listed on a centralized exchange. You can read the whitepaper here.

The network token is ADAX in dollars and its current price is $ 1.36, which has increased by 8.8% in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the ADAX price rise started at around $ 0.13 in June 2021, and even after the recent correction, the token has recorded a 700% price increase over the past couple of months.

Source: ADAX

ADAX claims to promote the DeFi game by offering a suite of DeFi solutions for Cardano. It also provides a trading environment for token exchange, NFT trading and other activities.

The DEX interface is professional and user-friendly, as evidenced by the product demo. In addition, ADAX allows traders to adjust investments based on early signs of social sentiment.

On the other hand, the most interesting feature of this platform is the Cardano ERC20 converter. Using the ERC20 bridge being developed by IOHK, ADAX will establish interoperability with Ethereum and ERC20 tokens.

Finally, if you want to get some ADAX tokens, you can buy them on EX Markets, one of the few exchanges that support Cardano’s own tokens right now.

2. THEOS

THEOS is an instant liquidity protocol for non-fungible tokens. We are a creator-based decentralized financial ecosystem. The project promises to be a DeFi paradise for NFTs, and it recently completed a very successful, well-attended IDO on OccamRazer.

Source: Teos

This platform is designed to make NFT mining easy. When I say simple, I mean a simple drag and drop tool to create an NFT. But this is not the case. THEOS is much more.

Of course, THEOS is different from the rest because you can create liquidity pools for NFTs. You can use this NFT to create a liquidity pool, and if the pool fills up, you can withdraw liquidity from it without reducing the value of your NFT.

If you are unable to participate in IDO, you can access THEOS tokens, the project claims APY is over 270% and the rewards will be distributed to THEOS.

3. CARDAX

Cardax is a decentralized exchange where users can exchange their ADA for any of their own Cardano tokens. Anyone at Cardax can become a liquidity provider and start earning $ CDX tokens.

Source: CARDAX

Undoubtedly, Cardax seems to be heading into a bright future as the only DEX to receive funding from Project Catalyst. As such, Cardax can play an important role in helping Cardano-based projects overcome trading challenges.

Thus, the most important aspect of the EAMM protocol is an automated liquidity-sensitive pricing mechanism that minimizes slippage in highly liquid tokens.

It is important to note that CARDAX is the first DEX to win Project Catalyst and receive many good reviews from the community. In addition, this project raised a $ 1.5 million seed round during its first community token sale.

On the other hand, CARDAX will launch before the end of this year, making it a project with enormous potential to boost the dollar value of the CDX token from day one.

4. CNFT

CNFT is a marketplace for non-fungible Cardano tokens launched in July 2021. This platform could be the OpenSea version of the Cardano ecosystem.

Source: CNFT

Did you know that this marketplace allowed users to buy and exchange NFTs even before the Alonzo update? Thus, in essence, trading takes place in the absence of any smart contracts.

At the time of this writing, there are over 174,969 assets registered on the CNFT marketplace. NFT CNFT currently has sales in excess of $ 1,000,000.

This project has its own token called CNFT.

5. Indigo Finance

Indigo Finance is a Cardano-based algorithmic stand-alone synthetic materials protocol. For example, you can mint and trade iTSLA, a synthetic asset on the Cardano blockchain backed by genuine TSLA shares. In addition, users can trade iTSLA tokens against any asset.

Source: Indigo Protocol.

On the other hand, the protocol has its own token called INDY as a governance token, and it will also reward $ INDY users who will have a fair launch. You can get INDY in two ways:

– iAssets deposits in preparation for collateral liquidation.

– By placing iAsset or INDY bets.

Indigo Finance is expected to roll out soon as the testnet is due to start in September.