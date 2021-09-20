Tutberidze’s student and silver medalist of the 2019 World Championship Elizabeth Tursynbaeva retired – Figure skating

Kazakhstan figure skater Elizabeth Tursynbaeva announced the end of her sports career.

The athlete trained in the group of Eteri Tutberidze.

“Dear fans, I have decided to end my career as a professional athlete. It is not easy for me to share this news with you …

Many of you know that my back has been bothering me for a long time. Unfortunately, I did not manage to overcome this injury to the end, and therefore full-fledged training became impossible.

For me, the completion of this chapter in my life means the beginning of a new one. At the moment I am in Kazakhstan, and until the end of the year I will work here, helping children, inspiring them and sharing my experience with them. I have always wanted to develop figure skating in my country, and I finally got this opportunity.

I am infinitely grateful to my parents for everything they have done for me and continue to do. Thanks to everyone who helped me become stronger and always supported me: the leadership of the Kyzylorda region, the National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Sports and Culture.

I would also like to thank the entire coaching staff of Tutberidze: Eteri Georgievna, Sergey Viktorovich (Dudakov) and Daniil Markovich (Gleichengauz) for the work done with me, for the historical moments in my career, for faith in me, for the best programs.

I want to thank every coach I have ever worked with. Now I have invaluable experience that I can share with the future generation.

My first start in the international arena was in 2011, exactly ten years have passed since this tournament, more than 50 international starts (Asian Games, Youth Olympic Games, World Winter Universiade, Championships of four continents, World Championships, Olympics and other international starts) and 39 medals of various denominations.

Sixteen years in big sports … There was everything: the joys of the first victories, and despair, and injuries. But all these years you have always been there, my dear fans. Your wishes and sincere support inspired and inspired me, I felt that you, my people, needed me, and this gave me tremendous energy. Your faith in me will help me in the future to achieve new heights in various fields, ”Tursynbaeva wrote.

Tursynbayeva is the silver medalist of the 2019 World Championship. But she also has a silver medal at the 2019 Four Continents Championship, the 2019 Universiade and a bronze medal at the 2016 Youth Olympic Games.

The representative of Kazakhstan became the first adult figure skater in history to perform a quadruple jump (salchow) in official competitions.

Tursynbaeva performed at a show in Moscow: she gave out a mesmerizing number with a violin, the idea appeared three days before going on the ice

The figure skater from the Tutberidze group jumped quadruples even before Trusova and Shcherbakova, and then disappeared. Where is she now?