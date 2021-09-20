Udinese – Napoli. Forecast and bet for 2.04 / Football predictions

Udinese will play at home with Napoli in the 4th round of the Italian championship. The match will take place on September 20, beginning at 21:45 Moscow time. Udinese – Napoli: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Udinese”

“Udinese” in the beginning of the season plans to compete for the zone of European cups. But the Friulans may simply not have enough class for this.

At the moment, the asset has “Udinese” 7 points after 3 matches played. The team is ranked 5th in the Italian championship standings.

In the last round, Udinese won the game. On the road, the modest “Spice” was minimally beaten.

“Udinese” plays unsuccessfully against the Neapolitans. Of the last five fights, only one of the Friulans has achieved a draw.

Napoli

Tell me, what must happen so that the Neapolitans finally fought with numerous competitors for the Scudetto ?! Perhaps this season Napoli will take this summit ?!

At this moment Napoli takes the third line in the standings. At the same time, the Neapolitans look very monolithic, and in all lines.

In the previous round of the championship, the team managed to get the psychologically important Victoria. At home Juventus was beaten (2: 1), and the defender scored the decisive goal Kalidou Koulibali…

Moreover, the Neapolitans performed well in the Europa League this week. The away match against Leicester ended in a fighting parity (2: 2).

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers offer to bet on Napoli for 1.86, for a draw for 3.68, and on “Udinese” – for 4.60…

The hosts play poorly with the Neapolitans, and the rival in the game looks more powerful.

Napoli is in excellent psychological condition after the victory over Juventus, besides, it is fighting for the top positions …

The Neapolitans look much stronger in their game, moreover, they play well with the Sardinians. Our forecast and bid – Handicap “Napoli” -0.75 with odds 2.04…