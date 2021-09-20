Ufa forward Agalarov is the RPL’s top scorer: it’s time to call him into the national team

Hamid Agalarov suddenly turned into the best Russian scorer. His statistics are astounding: he has already scored 11 goals in 10 matches of the new season (including meetings for the youth team), has an average of one goal per 68 minutes, and has an impressive streak of seven games in a row with effective actions. This is all too cool to pass by. And talk about luck and “overperformance” is nonsense.





The scorer-sensation continues to score in the RPL. Agalarov has more goals than misses!

I perfectly understand the counterarguments that are found everywhere, including those allegedly not conducive to calling the young player to the main Russian team today.

First, Agalarov’s performance is abnormal. He has never scored so much in his career (even in the youth championship and in the PFL in Anji), and now he has 11 goals after 26 hits, that is, the goal conversion was 42 percent. This is too cool, so it rarely happens at a distance: rarely any of the world’s stars manage to keep the indicator at 25 percent or slightly higher. For Lewandowski, for example, for a calendar year – 29.3%.

Secondly, Agalarov is not the most reliable in terms of keeping balls and playing along. He gives a good amount of movement, works a lot in the brace, but even yesterday’s match with Khimki, where Hamid suffered a lot of losses (17, four of them in his own half), can confuse the coaching staff of the Russian national team. After all, the striker is not only goals, but also stability in most episodes, each transfer of possession threatens a counterattack at a high level. And Agalarov is simply very small in the game, in some matches he does not pick up even 10 assists, from the point of view of playing along, he is limited.

However, I am convinced that in this case, the situation can be looked at from the other side.

1) A high goal conversion can be considered luck, or it can be considered a really cool performance of the episodes. Agalarov has accumulated many balls of different style: heading after flank serves, including difficult shots from obviously uncomfortable positions (as in the match against Sochi and Malta); gate exits due to zone openings; kicks on touch due to orientation in the penalty area and quick reaction to episodes; penalty. Luck, of course, also happens – a ricochet in the match against Khimki, a mistake by someone else’s goalkeeper in the game against Spain. Today Agalarov has caught such a powerful state that he really flies in more than expected – and why not try to take advantage of this?

2) With all the problems with keeping the balls, the Ufa forward gives a really powerful volume of struggle: on average, 27 single combats in 90 minutes in the RPL (33.3% victorious), of which 6.68 are at the top (27.7%). The day before in the match against Khimki there were 42 (17) and 7 (3), respectively. Even if the quality of dueling is not at the highest level, Agalarov certainly does not play with clean balls and only openings. And in the fight he is more active and aggressive than the same Smolov;

3) By the way, about the openings: from the point of view of aggression, persistence and the volume of jerks into the zones, Agalar is now definitely one of the best in the RPL. He has a good start and prepares well for himself a position for jerks from the offside line, runs to the goal enough, had appropriate chances in games with Zenit and Spain (in addition to a goal, he ran away one on one in the second half, saved by the goalkeeper), scored after openings Malta and Nizhny Novgorod. The combination of the volume of martial arts with the ability to open behind the back is a very valuable skill for an attacker.





4) Agalarov scored against strong opponents: Dynamo (twice after coming on as a substitute), Zenit, Spain’s youth team, Sochi. And he doesn’t look like a guy with an unstable psyche or complexes.

So if Valery Karpin consistent, then it’s time to try in the Agalarov case. In this version there is no reliability, but there was none in Smolov and Tyukavin. The same Smolov is also not the most stable in terms of retaining balls and working on the defensive, but he knows how to perform episodes and has excellent statistics.

So Agalarov did everything possible to attract attention. When else to call a striker to the national team, if not after seven of his matches in a row with goals scored?