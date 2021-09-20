Ufa – Khimki, 3: 2, video of Hamid Agalarov’s goals in the RPL round 8 match, top scorer statistics

Hamid Agalarov already managed to convince everyone that he is the new star of the RPL. And today it has again become entrenched in this status. In the 8th round, Ufa hosted Khimki and won thanks to their striker.

The guests opened the scoring – scored in the end of the first half Denis Glushakov… And then Agalarov turned on. At the beginning of the second half of the meeting, he scored the first goal – it turned out just magically. Hamid received the ball in the penalty area after a pass from the flank. At that moment, he was with his back to the goal, and a defender was hanging on him. The 21-year-old striker was not embarrassed: he shifted and shot instantly. Agalarov is left-handed, but his right-footed kick was excellent. The ball flew over the goalkeeper and dived into the far top corner. By the way, according to Understat, only six out of a hundred strikes end in a goal from this position.

After 10 minutes, Ufa managed to score more, and in the end Agalarov scored a double. After filing from a free-kick, Hamid hung over Glushakov and struck his head over goalkeeper Lantratov. In general, in this match Agalarov had three shots: all on target, two goals. This is efficiency!

Khimki, shortly before the final whistle, nevertheless won back one goal. Agalarov also took part here, albeit with a minus sign. After the lumbago, the ball hit him in the hand. A controversial point, but the referee Pavel Kukuyan decided to appoint a penalty even after watching the replay. Glushakov powerfully loaded under the crossbar, but the result did not change – the victory of “Ufa”.

The second goal against Khimki was the eighth for Agalarov in eight RPL games this season. Now he is the sole leader in the list of the top scorers in the championship (Fedor Smolov is two goals behind). Now let’s talk more about Hamid’s statistics. Believe me, she will surprise you.

This season, Agalarov has shot on goal 16 times. The conclusion already suggests itself that he is not one of those who beat indiscriminately, only after receiving the ball. According to InStat estimates, of these attempts, only four (!) Did not hit the target. Thus, the sensational scorer has more goals than misses. An interesting detail: Hamid scored three quarters of his goals, hitting the right side of the goal. To the left of the center, only two effective strikes went.

Another interesting point is the position from which Agalarov beats. The Ufa forward is waiting for the ball in the penalty area, but from outside it has struck only once. And I didn’t.

After the match with Khimki, Agalarov gave a short interview to Match TV. Hamid was delighted with the win and answered the question about one of his goals – for the second time this season, he scored a successful header.

“There are always special emotions after a victory. She was important in terms of the standings. I am sure that the victory will give us an impetus forward. Why did he head again? Due to the correct position. This is all practiced, practiced. It doesn’t go in vain, ”Agalarov said.

The general director of Ufa, Shamil Gazizov, in his comment to the Championship, praised the actions of the footballer: “Agalarov is doing everything right, listening to the coach. He has very correct actions on the field, withstands the struggle, plays in a modern way, clings to the balls. He doesn’t have the same heads. This is how a modern striker should play. Top clubs interest? We don’t think about it yet, it is developing progressively. I am glad that Hamid drew the right conclusions from his lease. ”

Thanks to the victory, Ufa moved up to 11th place in the standings. If Agalarov continues to drag this way, the chances of retaining a residence permit in the RPL will become much greater.