UFC Fight Night 192: Russian Arman Tsarukyan knocks out American Christos Yagos in the first round, video

In Las Vegas (Nevada, USA) on the night of September 19, another UFC promotion tournament took place. In the main battle Anthony Smith with a chokehold, he effectively defeated Ryan Spann… However, the card, which included 14 fights, had something to see besides this event. Let’s stop our attention on the confrontation in which a Russian fighter of Armenian origin Arman Tsarukyan not only won a spectacular victory, but also earned a bonus for the performance of the evening.





“Yes, I consider myself the strongest lightweight in the UFC.” Interview with Arman Tsarukyan

Arman made his UFC debut in April 2019 with defeat by Islam Makhachev, but quickly enough adapted to new realities for him and began to disassemble one rival after another. But it was not possible to win an early victory. Before the fight, Armand did not hide his ambitions, assuring that he would be able to finish Christos Yagos in the first round.

“Let’s finish in the first round, no problem,” Tsarukyan said in an interview with Championship. – Fortunately, there were no problems at all when finding a gym for training in the USA, since I immediately knew where I was flying and who I would get to. I was expected in the American Top Team, and I am glad to train in this team. I consider myself the best lightweight fighter in the UFC right now. As for the revenge with Islam Makhachev, we will talk about it at the moment when we find ourselves with him on the same positions in the rating, ”the fighter said.

Akhalkalaki kept his word. Armand from the first seconds of the fight took a dominant position in the octagon. Christ only managed to hit the body of a Russian with an emphasis. The irony is that it was this front kick that turned out to be fatal for Yagos. Armand instantly charged his opponent with his right to the head. The blow was so powerful that the American literally flew into the net.

In total, the fighters spent just over two minutes in the cage, during which Jagos took 21 blows to the head. The most difficult ones were those with which the Russian hammered him into the canvas. Christ had no chance of salvation. And the referee of the duel Herb Dean quite justifiably stopped the beating. After the fight, a heated Armand challenged the eighth number of the lightweight division rating. Dan Hooker…