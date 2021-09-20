“Useless presence on the field. Intangible”. Kokorin and Miranchuk continue to be destroyed in Italy

The Russian footballers of Fiorentina and Atalanta were sharply criticized by the local media for playing in Saturday’s meetings in Serie A.

In Saturday’s matches of the 4th round of Serie A, both of our legionnaires took part in the Apennines. Fiorentina forward Aleksandr Kokorin came out in the 81st minute of the away meeting with Genoa (2: 1) instead of his colleague Dusan Vlakhovic, and Atalanta midfielder Alexei Miranchuk began an away game with Salernitana (1: 0) in starting lineup, but during the break he was replaced by Teun Kopminers.

The local media once again recognized the performances of the Russians as unsuccessful. The country’s leading sports publication La Gazzetta dello Sport gave Kokorin a low score of 5.0, accompanying it with the following comment: “Useless presence on the field. He committed a murderous foul against Behrami – this is the only thing that I remember. ” Miranchuk received the same score from La Gazzetta. His performance is described as follows: “Intangible. Was suppressed by Diember. “

Alexey Miranchuk’s score in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Bergama newspaper L’Eco di Bergamo for the second successive appearance of Alexey from the first minutes in the national championship destroyed the midfielder with a humiliating mark of 4.5 – the same amount he “earned” from this media in the previous round after the match with Fiorentina (1: 2). “Who saw him? Miranchuk’s new entry into the starting lineup showed that the Russian continues to experience all the same problems that we know: the guy seems to be on the sidelines of the game. Diember stuck to him, and Alexei never got out of the pressure. Miranchuk twice passed back, Gian Piero Gasperini moved him from the left attacking zone to the right, but after that nothing changed.

Assessment of Alexey Miranchuk in L’Eco di Bergamo.

Along with our footballer, two others received 4.5 from L’Eco di Bergamo – Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky and Croatian Mario Pashalich. The head coach of Atalanta Gasperini has a score of 5.0 – due to the erroneous, according to journalists, choice of the first eleven, including Miranchuk, and for the team’s weak football in this meeting as a whole.

Alessio Semino, a sports journalist from Genoa, who covered the Genoa-Fiorentina match from the press box of the Luigi Ferraris stadium, shared his opinion about the game of Kokorin and Miranchuk with SE:

– Kokorin was lucky that the judge did not remove him, – says Semino. – No wonder the chief referee Livio Marinelli was given low marks by almost all publications: the foul of the Russian striker obviously pulled not on a yellow, but on a red card. It is strange that the judge did not go to watch the VAR – all the journalists present at the podium were surprised by this. And the score, by the way, was still 1: 0 in favor of Violets.

– Someone left Kokorin completely unappreciated, like Tuttosport. And colleagues from La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport gave a low score, – continues Semino. – Alexander, to be honest, looked like a man who did not fit into the team actions of Fiorentina. The partners tried to somehow integrate him into their schemes, attract him to attacks, but your boyfriend did not succeed. The person clearly lacks game practice, but it is not very clear whether Kokorin will receive it in the future after such a replacement.

Assessment of Alexander Kokorin in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

– If I saw the forward of the Florentines live, then I watched Miranchuk on TV broadcast. It seemed to me that Alexey looked pale, had no influence on the course of the meeting between Atalanta and Salernitana. There is nothing surprising in the fact that the midfielder did not come out for the second half. It is still difficult for Miranchuk to fully adapt in Serie A – unlike Shomurodov, who we now lack here in Genoa. On the one hand, I’m sorry that Eldor is no longer in favor of Genoa. But on the other hand, I am glad for the Uzbek, who, with his attitude to the matter, deserved the transition to the status “Roma”, – concluded Semino.