“Verstappen is the only one I would not be happy to fight with, the best driver right now,” says Fernando Alonso – Auto

Alpin racer Fernando Alonso has named Max Verstappen of Red Bull as the strongest Formula 1 driver to date.

“Now this is the only rider with whom I would not be happy to fight, probably. I really respect Max. Given the situation at Red Bull and his experience in this team, I don’t think that many can move to Red Bull and beat Max. If Max is out of Red Bull, chances are better.

He’s in great shape. I think he’s the best in the paddock right now. In the early years, Max added noticeably: he already had a high level, but got into incidents and, perhaps, at some moments overdid it with aggression. I think Max is now demonstrating a very mature aerobatics, and taking into account the natural speed, the victory over him becomes a rather difficult task for any pilot. So I guess he is the favorite this season and probably the next, ”said the two-time world champion.

