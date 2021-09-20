Viner explained the recall of the Russian head of judges to the Olympic Games with the phrase “she has done nasty”: Summer types: Sports: Lenta.ru

President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner-Usmanova explained why the Russian woman Natalya Kuzmina will not take part in the elections for the head of the technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), with the phrase “she did something nasty”. Her words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

“In May, we submitted her candidacy, and then she did such a nasty thing at the Olympic Games. And now we have withdrawn her, because without her it is better than with her, because no one would have dared to do what she did, ”Viner-Usmanova said. She added that the FIG has already made changes to the list of judges.

Kuzmina was the head of the judiciary at the Tokyo Olympics. The winner of the tournament in the individual all-around was the Israeli Lina Ashram, who beat the Russian Dina Averina. At the same time, the representative of Israel dropped the object during the last speech. Russian sports officials and fans considered the tournament refereeing biased.

The Russian side sent a request to FIG asking to consider the issue of judging at the Olympics. In response, the federation stated that it positively assesses the work of the arbitrators, and also refuses to issue video analysis and protocols based on the results of the performance of Dina and Arina Averin.