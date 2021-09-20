Viner-Usmanova accused the head of the FIG technical committee Kuzmina of the lack of assistance to Russia – Gazeta.Ru

The head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner-Usmanova explained the organization’s decision to withdraw Natalia Kuzmina’s candidacy from the election of the head of the technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation.

“She (Kuzmina) never helped us in anything. She came twice a year and has been living in Japan for 26 years. She came here only to see if the apartment was still alive and to get a computer. Her daughter lives in America, so she wanted to do everything that was supposed to be done with passion, that was her task, “Viner-Usmanova quotes RIA News”.

Kuzmina served as the head of the FIG technical committee, but after the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Viner-Usmanova announced that the Russian organization would withdraw her candidacy.

Thus, Viner-Usmanova reacted to the referee scandal at the Tokyo Games. The victory at the 2020 Olympics in the individual all-around was won by the representative of Israel, Lina Ashram, gaining 107,800 points. At the same time, in the last exercise, she dropped the tape. Russian Dina Averina took silver (107.650).

After the end of the competition, the Russian gymnast expressed disagreement with the grades, and the head of Viner-Usmanova expressed confidence that the international federation had a task to stop the hegemony of Russian gymnasts.

Previously silver medalist of the 1996 Olympics in rhythmic gymnastics, five-time world champion Yana Batyrshina said that Kuzmina should have revised the assessments Dina Averina.