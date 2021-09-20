Vyalbe spoke about the “abyss” in the Norwegian national ski team: Winter sports: Sports: Lenta.ru

Elena Vyalbe, President of the Russian Cross-Country Skiing Federation, discussed the competition in the Norwegian national team. She is quoted by RT.

Vyalbe named the first numbers of the Scandinavian team Johannes Klebo and Teresa Johaug. According to her, they have no competition from other athletes. “There is basically one leader in cross-country skiing in Norway, and then there is a rather serious abyss. For women, it’s generally an abyss-abyss. Johaug generally stands apart from the whole world of skiing, ”she said.

At the same time, Vyalbe noted that young athletes should not make idols from Klebo and Johaug. In her opinion, they should try to beat the leaders on the track. “It is clear that there cannot be ten people like Johaug or Klebo in the country, they are unique. But I’m sure young Norwegian girls want to be better than Teresa. This is normal, ”Vyalbe summed up.

Klebo is a three-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion. Johaug has won three Olympic medals. At the Games in Vancouver, the skier took gold, in Sochi – bronze and silver. Also in the asset Johaug 14 victories at the world championships.

On September 14, Klebo speculated about rivalry with Alexander Bolshunov. The Norwegian skier said that he likes the confrontation with the Russian, and that he takes particular pleasure in winning in intense races. The 2021/2022 season kicks off in Finnish Hand. The first stage of the World Cup will take place there on November 27-29.