Want to buy an iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPad mini in Russia? Better hurry

Are you all ready? Because it’s better to prepare. Otherwise it will be like last year.

Who has forgotten, on September 22, at approximately midnight Moscow time, pre-orders will open in Russia for all iPhone 13, iPad 9th generation and iPad mini 6th generation. And on September 24, their sales will begin.

I AM I advise you not to hesitate for those looking to pick up flagship devices before the New Year. Buy an iPhone Pro as soon as possible, on the first possible day. This is not some “order” and similar conspiracy nonsense, which some people like to find in our councils. Just advice based on what I saw with my own eyes last year.

A year ago, many people fell into the “buy later” trap. I remember well how, even a month after the start of sales, in search of almost any “white” iPhone 12 Pro, it was necessary to travel all over Moscow far and wide. Because they actually ended in the first two days, and there were no new ones for a very long time at all – a month for sure.



There is an iPhone, but you can’t pick it up. Photo of the reader from the article.

Sometimes it was necessary to literally rip smartphones out of the hands of the operator’s point-of-sale consultants, who planted 85 SIM-cards, additional services and accessories on the devices in order to fulfill the management’s plans.

And Max could not have been counted on better, it was generally a mythical device in retail.

The shortage of Pro devices really stopped only by January-February.

There is no reason to believe that history will not repeat itself in 2021. Already, the deadlines for sending the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max on American sites are 4 weeks… “Regular” iPhone 13 will be delivered only after 5-7 working days. Again, there is a shortage of “pros”.

Add to this the obvious advantages of the new Pro series over the main line – smartphones differ very much this year – and we get an obvious bias of interest and demand in favor of Pro. Which Apple is unlikely to be able to pay off in the next month and a half.

By the way, the same is happening around the “top” configurations of the new iPad mini. In general, tablets are imported to Russia in many times smaller quantities than iPhones. So for the initial demand of all hungry fans of the “mini” device, most likely, there will not be enough. And in the US, the delivery time for iPad mini in top configurations is already 4-6 weeks… That is, the supplies are still insufficient, and the initial demand promises to be high.

To grab the device in the first day or two, it seems to me, is the most correct approach, given the continuing shortage of everything and everything in the world of gadgets. You have nothing to lose anyway – it’s useless to hope for discounts until next year. And rush in this case is definitely better than buying exorbitant prices from outbids later or taking risks with the purchase of a “seryak”.

So I wish everyone a successful new iPhone in the early days. Perhaps we will meet at the counter of some Moscow store on September 24th.

PS I remind you the prices:

▪️ iPhone 13 mini 128 GB: 69.990 rubles.

▪️ iPhone 13 mini 256 GB: 79.990 rubles.

▪️ iPhone 13 mini 512 GB: 99.990 rubles.

▪️ iPhone 13 128 GB: 79.990 rubles.

▪️ iPhone 13 256 GB: 89.990 rubles.

▪️ iPhone 13 512 GB: 109.990 rubles.

▪️ iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB: 99.990 rubles.

▪️ iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB: 109.990 rubles.

▪️ iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB: 129.990 rubles.

▪️ iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB: 149,990 rubles.

▪️ iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB: 109.990 rubles.

▪️ iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB: 119,990 rubles.

▪️ iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB: 139.990 rubles.

▪️ iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB: 159,990 rubles.

🤓 Do you want more? Subscribe to our Telegram.

… and don’t forget to read our Facebook and Twitter

🍒

To bookmarks To bookmarks

iPhones.ru Are you all ready? Because it’s better to prepare. Otherwise it will be like last year. Who has forgotten, on September 22, at approximately midnight Moscow time, pre-orders will open in Russia for all iPhone 13, iPad 9th generation and iPad mini 6th generation. And on September 24, their sales will begin. I advise not to hesitate to those who want to pick up the flagship …





Nikita Goryainov @ngoryainov Chief Editor of iPhones.ru. Thank you for reading us. Have a question, suggestion or something interesting? Write to [email protected]