“We don’t sleep anymore, but it’s fun.”

Justin Timberlake finally spoke about the addition to the family that happened last summer.

39-year-old pop singer Justin Timberlake married Jessica Biel in 2012. Now the couple are raising 6-year-old Silas, and since the summer of 2020, rumors have appeared in the media about the actress’s second pregnancy. However, the couple officially announced the replenishment only now.

During an online appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Timberlake confirmed that he was becoming a father for the second time.

“He’s so cool and cute. Now no one sleeps in the family, but we are delighted. We are happy and happy. And we are very grateful, ”says the artist.

In addition, Justin revealed the secret and said the name of the baby: “His name is Phineas.” But the actor answered the question about raising two children with humor, noting that even though he and his wife “no longer see each other,” it’s still fun.

The host of the show, Ellen DeGeneres, admitted that she was one of the first to find out about Jessica’s pregnancy when they chatted with Justin on FaceTime. During the conversation, the couple told her this good news. The pandemic helped the lovers hide the entire period of pregnancy, because the actress almost never left the house.

We will remind, at the end of 2019 in the media there was news that Justin Timberlake cheated on his wife with another woman. After that, the actor had to publicly apologize to Jessica Biel.

Photo: Getty Images, Instagram of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel