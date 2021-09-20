what awaits players in Farmville 3 Farm Simulator Reedus

In Moscow, on Pushkinskaya Square, a rally of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation took place following the election to the State Duma. A couple of hundred people came to listen to the candidates, despite the bad weather.

One of the organizers of the action was the assistant to the first secretary of the Moscow City Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, State Duma deputy Valery Rashkin. Those who came to the rally expressed their disagreement with the election results and demanded that those votes that were counted through electronic voting be canceled.

Rashkin not only spoke himself, but also passed the microphone to his party members, as well as candidates from other parties.

The participants of the small rally chanted the slogans “Freedom for political prisoners”, “Shame” and “We are in power here.”

Valery Rashkin © Alexander Rodionov / Reedus

The communist rally was not coordinated with the city authorities due to antiquated restrictions, the press service of the Moscow Department of Regional Security and Anti-Corruption said. The Communist Party applied for an event with up to five thousand participants.

The main complaint of the communists is the results of remote electronic voting (DEG) in single-mandate constituencies in Moscow: party leader Gennady Zyuganov insists that the communists “confidently won” the elections to the State Duma before the counting of the DEG votes. However, according to the results of online voting, the majority of voters gave preference to candidates representing United Russia.

The expert community believes that the candidates from the authorities have become favorites in the DEG, thanks to a competent strategy for mobilizing supporters. Aleksey Martynov, director of the Institute of the Newest States, spoke about this, in particular, in an interview with Ridus.

Mr. Zyuganov was, to put it mildly, one of the most active agitators against participation in electronic voting. His party, his agitators urged their supporters not to register in the DEG system, because this is some kind of “shaitan-machine”. Other parties also reacted to this option without much zeal – there is and is. And “United Russia”, on the contrary, when mobilizing its supporters, urged, among other things, to use a convenient remote method, which we, having lived the fifth part of the XXI century, finally waited for.

“Therefore, it is natural that more supporters of the ruling party than the communists took advantage of the remote electronic voting option. And the votes that the Zyuganovites received through the DEG system were mostly collected for them by the so-called “smart voting” of Moscow hipsters, who were guided by the projects of Alexei Navalny, ”the expert summed up.

Earlier, political scientist Oleg Matveychev, in an interview with Ridus, also pointed out this mistake of the opposition in mobilizing the electorate: “The opposition urged its voters not to use electronic voting, but to vote at polling stations. I am surprised that now the oppositionists are accusing the DEG: you yourself dissuaded your people not to vote electronically! “

The expert recalled that United Russia actively popularized the possibility of electronic voting. Vladimir Putin, Mikhail Mishustin, Dmitry Medvedev and Sergei Sobyanin voted remotely.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission of Russia published the results of the last elections of deputies of the State Duma of the eighth convocation based on the results of checking 99.69% of the PEC protocols. The total voter turnout was 51.68%. Their votes allowed representatives of eight parties to be elected to the State Duma. The lower house of parliament is now five-party – it will include the New People party. United Russia received the majority of the votes.

The elections to the State Duma were held from 17 to 19 September. Half of the seats will be distributed among the lists of parties that have overcome the five percent barrier. The other half of the seats will go to the winners of the single-member constituency elections.