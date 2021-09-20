What did the recognition of Bitcoin as the official currency in El Salvador lead to?

Most countries in the world still do not recognize Bitcoin as a legal currency. But in El Salvador, they recently officially started using the number 1 cryptocurrency as a means of payment. Even the subsequent drop of $ 7,000 a day did not force the country’s President Nayyib Bukele to abandon the plan.

Details

El Salvador is a Central American country with only 21,000 square kilometers and a population of over 6.7 million. It is mainly an agricultural country with an undeveloped economy. One of the lowest middle income countries in the world. President Bukele began promoting Bitcoin as a legal tender in order to save 400 million US dollars annually in fees for international transfers, which should be beneficial for the country in the future.

To convince people to support this policy, El Salvador announced that it would give every citizen $ 30 in Bitcoin. However, in the two weeks since Bitcoin became legal tender, the outcome hasn’t been as good as expected:

First, the price of bitcoin has plummeted. On that day, the $ 30 e-wallet dropped to $ 25, due to a sharp drop in the price of cryptocurrency; Secondly, 65% of smartphones used by residents of the country did not support the official Chivo e-wallet. To this were added the constant download failures, inability to check balances and delays in receiving transfers; El Salvadorian ID is required to get $ 30 in Bitcoin and this has become another problem. Many people found that their personal data was incorrectly entered in the registers and they cannot receive money at all.

Even without the aforementioned technical issues, the daily use of bitcoins for payment is also a challenge. Not all merchants accept this payment method. Most people in this country do not understand or accept Bitcoin. This all led to public unrest.

A few days ago, the most serious protest action in the country in two years since taking office as president broke out in the country. It was attended by at least 15,000 people, and they even destroyed ATMs for issuing Bitcoin.

