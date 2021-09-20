what does Matthew McConaughey smell like?

There has been a lot of controversy over Hollywood celebrities and their hygiene this month.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (Photo: Steve Jennings / Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

It all started when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were interviewed by the Armchair Expert podcast. Mila said that as a child she did not have hot water, so she did not often take a shower: “And when I had children, I also did not wash them every day. I am not the mother who bathed newborn babies. ” Ashton added: “Here’s the thing: if you see dirt on them, wash them. Otherwise, it makes no sense. “

Later, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard came out in support of Mila and Ashton. During a chat on The View, Kristen said, “Once you smell it, it’s a biological way of letting you know you need to wash. This is a red flag. To be honest, it’s just bacteria; as soon as you have bacteria, you should think, “Go to the bath.”

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

At the same time, Matthew McConaughey is known for refusing to use deodorant for the past 30 years. In an interview with Elite Daily, the actor said that Kate Hudson asked him to wear a salt stone on the set of Fools’ Gold (2008): “He is a natural deodorant, Kate said. But I didn’t wear it. I don’t wear cologne or deodorant at all. All the women in my life, including my mother, said, “Hey, your natural scent is the scent of a man, your personal scent.”

Despite his position on deodorants, the actor said that he takes a shower several times a day and brushes his teeth up to five times a day.

Matthew McConaughey. Shot from the film “Fool’s Gold”

Well, Yvette Nicole Brown entered the chat. The actress on the Jessa Keigle show for SiriusXM spoke about the hygiene habits of her former colleague Matthew: they worked together on the film “Soldiers of Failure” (2008).

Yvette Nicole Brown (Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

“I remember Matthew McConaughey saying that he did not use deodorant and that he did not have an unpleasant odor. Therefore, my first thought was: “I’m going to get as close to him as possible to be sure of his words … And yes, he does not have an unpleasant smell! It smells like muesli and good life. It has a sweet scent. It’s just him, and it’s not dirt or madness. “