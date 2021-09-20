What to listen to: 7 best songs and clips of the week according to Gazeta.Ru

Albums by Loud, SG Lewis and Cassandra Jenkins, Zemfira’s video for a song based on the game Homescapes, three new tracks by Ariana Grande, as well as the Porridge Radio and Piglet fit – and the return of Max Richter: Gazeta.Ru talks about the main musical events of the week …

Zemfira – Austin

Zemfira unexpectedly returned with a new song and a video for it – and this is a dedication to the butler from the Homescapes game. Austin is expected to appear on the singer’s forthcoming seventh album. This will be the first big work of Zemfira since 2013, when the album “Live in your head” was released.

Ariana Grande – “Main Thing”

Three new items from the pop star Ariana Grande at once – “test drive”, “worst behavior” and “main thing”. The songs are included in the deluxe version of last year’s sixth album, Positions. The remix “34 + 35”, recorded with the participation of Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, was also added to the reissue.

Cassandra Jenkins – “Ambiguous Norway”

New York spoken word artist Cassandra Jenkins has released her second studio album, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature. This is a poetic disc about a bright future, permeated with dialogues and memories of the singer. The recording features saxophonist Josh Kaufman from the bands Muzz and Bonny Light Horseman. Bon Iver fans will definitely love it.

An Overview on Phenomenal Nature by Cassandra Jenkins

“Loud” and Lovanda – “Man from Planet Earth”

Petersburg group “Loud” is back with a new album “Red Sunset”. By tradition, there are many big names on the fit – VAC1O, Cream Soda, Gone.Fludd, Thomas Mraz, Lovanda, Lurmish and Tapenight.

Max Richter – Mirrors

Living classic of modern academic music Max Richter, who composed the brilliant eight-hour lullaby “Sleep”, shared his fresh single “Mirror”. It will be part of the upcoming second part of the Voices project, inspired by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The album is expected to be released in spring / summer 2021.

SG Lewis, Robyn and Channel Tres – “Impact”

British producer and multi-instrumentalist Samuel George Lewis (aka SG Lewis) has released the long-awaited debut of The Times. It includes ten disco house party tracks. On the inside there are feats with Rhye, Robyn, Channel Tres, Lucky Daye, Lastlings and funky legend Niall Rogers.

Porridge Radio and Piglet – “Strong Enough”

British Porridge Radio and Irish composer Piglet have recorded two collaborations: the hypnotic “Strong Enough” and the dreamy “Let’s Not Fight!” Previously, Porridge Radio released the song “7 Seconds”, in which they moved away from introverted rock music towards dreampop. In March 2020, the band released their second studio album, Every Bad, dedicated to life with social phobia.