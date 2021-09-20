White hackers hack bitcoin wallets if their owners have forgotten their passwords

To date, about 18.6 million bitcoins mined, or 20% of the total, are in wallets, passwords to which have been lost. This is approximately $ 140 billion.

Chris Brooks is a computer developer and lives in New Hampshire. He and his 20-year-old son Charlie advise aspiring cryptocurrency investors to keep their funds safe.

Otherwise, you will need to hack your bitcoin wallet. Chris Brooks notes that this is easier than it sounds, although you need to have a good understanding of how people choose passwords, as well as patience when going through possible combinations. The more information a person provides about himself, the easier it will be, he notes. Then the hackers choose the most likely list of account passwords and start trying.

Password guessing is successful in about 27% of cases. If everything goes well, then the hackers take 20% of the amount on the wallet.

Father and son have announced plans to create a self-service platform to help people access their wallets without the need for middlemen and at a lower cost.

