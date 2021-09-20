Who became the children of the most beautiful Hollywood actresses – Psychology

The birth of children in stellar families always arouses increased interest. But they grow quickly. What happened to the offspring of Hollywood beauties?

Angelina Jolie – mother of six children. Three of them are biological and the others are adopted. The youngest in the family are the twin actresses Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon. Vivienne has already acted in films: she played a little Aurora in Malifesenta (2014). And Knox in various photographs resembles the brother of the actress James Haven. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, at the age of 14, more than once wanted to change sex, but, according to the latest data, the girl is increasingly leaving the house in feminine clothes and even began to grow her hair. Zahara, a child from Ethiopia, was adopted by Jolie and Pitt in 2005, but there are still problems with her biological mother. Matevab tries to resume communication. Pax Tien and Madox Shiwan, the eldest sons, both dream of connecting their lives with the film industry.

In an interview, Angelina Jolie said that her children are fond of learning languages: “Shiloh studies Cambodian, Pax focuses on Vietnamese, Maddox speaks Korean, German and Russian, Zakhara learns French, Vivienne learns Arabic, and Knox – sign language.”

Monica Bellucci gave birth to two beautiful daughters from Vincent Cassel. The youngest of them is Leonie Kassel, she is only 10 years old. The eldest is Virgo Kassel. At 17, she already flaunts on the covers of fashionable glossy magazines. Since 2019, Virgo has been working with Dolce & Gabbana, becoming the face of two fragrances – Dolce Shine and Dolce Rose. The girl inherited the sultry beauty of Monica Bellucci. Virgo also speaks fluently in three languages: English, French and Italian.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, being married, decided to adopt two children, as the actress was diagnosed with infertility. After the divorce of their parents, Isabella and Connor stayed with their father and stopped all communication with their mother. Connor Cruise was a professional DJ, but he redefined his worldview, plunging into Scientology. He married the Italian model Sylvia, who is also a supporter of this religious movement. At the moment he is fond of deep sea fishing.

Isabella Cruz is not a public person at all: even her wedding took place without the presence of stellar parents and brother. She works as a hairdresser in a prestigious London salon.

In her second marriage to Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman managed to give birth to a girl on her own. In 2008, Sunday Rose was born, and two years later, the couple turned to a surrogate mother for help, resulting in the birth of Faith Margaret. Red-haired beauties, along with their mother, are increasingly appearing at social events.