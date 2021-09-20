Why did Russia send an entire ski team to China before the 2022 Olympics – how will this help us in Beijing?

Athletes will earn good money, the Chinese will make their way to the home Olympics, and our specialists will study the Chinese snow. It is beneficial for everyone.

Russia “gave” China a whole team of skiers. In return, will he get an advantage at the Olympics?

Eight Russian skiers suddenly left for China at the end of August and are now serving the necessary quarantine in order to then gain the right to move freely around the country. These are not stellar, but good athletes who are not included in the Russian national team.

No, this is not a mass exodus. This is an interesting mutually beneficial deal that will help both Russia and China ahead of the Beijing Olympics. We will explain everything now.





Chinese skiers past home Olympics?

It’s all about the criteria for getting to the Olympic Games. China, as the organizer, can exhibit four participants for both men and women. But, in addition to the master’s quota, you also need to have points (FIS points) in the international ranking.

Personal FIS points are calculated after each race. The lower the FIS-point, the higher the participant’s position in the world ranking. For example, in the latest FIS ranking Alexander Bolshunov leads with 0 points, and the sixth place Johannes Klebo – 0.67 pips.

Chinese skiers are rated below the baseboard. The best of them Zhunji Chen takes 580th place. He has 66.45 points in the asset. Whereas the passing rating for the Olympics is 70 points and below. That is, the Chinese are already balancing on the brink at the moment.

Over the past year, the ranking of all skiers of the Chinese national team has dropped sharply due to participation only in domestic competitions: they missed the international season due to the pandemic. And the status of domestic Chinese competitions is low, and the “race penalties” are large there. The formula is complicated, but one fact is important for understanding: the lower the status of the competition, the higher the penalty. And the higher the race penalty, the more FIS points a skier has and the lower his place in the ranking.

In the World Cup stages, the race penalty is zero, as in the World Championships or the Olympics. National starts, depending on the overall rating of the country, come with fines.





This season, the Chinese government again decided not to release the ski team to the World Cup stages. Again, internal starts, again a drop in the rating, and here you can already be over the edge. The only way out in this situation is to raise the status of national competitions. For this, they need athletes with good personal FIS points. Where can I get them?

Russia sent a whole team to China

China got out of the situation by inviting Russians to its place. But not in order to give them citizenship so abruptly and declare for the national team. And no one escaped from Russia. Everything was done legally.

The Chinese Ski Federation has sent a letter to the FLGR asking for help. Elena Vyalbe responded, but, naturally, she did not give up any of the leaders. Athletes who are not included in any of the training groups of the Russian national team received an offer to go to China. There are enough of them for a full-fledged national team. Now they will participate in the Chinese starts Raul Shakirzyanov, Konstantin Glavatskikh, Ivan Kirillov, Nikita Egorov, Diana Golovan, Marina Chernousova, Gabriella Kaluger and Anastasia Moskalenko…





Both young and experienced athletes. Shakirzyanov and Chernousova are excellent masters of marathon races, Kirillov trained in a group last season Marcus Kramer and performed very strongly at the Russian Championship in March. Golovan worked in a group Egor Sorin…

What will it give the Chinese? Our skiers are highly likely to take the first places in the races, and taking into account their personal FIS points, the race penalty, which is calculated based on the top 5 finishers, will be minimal. And the Chinese will be able to pull up their FIS points to ensure that they meet all the criteria for getting to the home Olympics.

Naturally, Russia did not “donate” skiers to China for free. According to the “Championship”, the athletes signed contracts in the amount of $ 3500 to $ 4000 per month. The agreement is for four months. They will definitely not earn that kind of money in Russia outside the national team. Moreover, they will have time to return home in mid-January to participate in Russian starts and commercial marathons.

Plus, Russia has generously shared its personnel with China. Now three of our servicers will work in the national team of this country – Vladimir Rysin (he worked in the Russian national team for many years), Anton Perevozchikov (son of Oleg Perevozchikov, coach of the Udmurtia national team) and Alexander Veselov…





Olympic champion Nikita Kryukov is the head coach of the Chinese sprint team, and since this season he has led the distance team Maxim Volkov… Obviously, without the help of Russia, the Chinese could simply fly past the home Games.

But most importantly, what will our federation get? Most likely, it is an opportunity for some of the servicers and trainers to thoroughly and thoroughly study the characteristics of the tracks and the characteristics of the snow. In cross-country skiing, this can give a serious advantage, especially when it comes to the upcoming major start of the four-year period on a track that almost no one knows.