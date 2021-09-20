Windows 11 users will be able to pin shortcuts to applications and folders to the taskbar, but not immediately

Participants in the Microsoft Insider Program, who work with test versions of Windows 11, noticed that the new operating system does not have the ability to pin application shortcuts and folders to the taskbar. Now it became known that the function of pinning shortcuts to the taskbar will not be in the first stable version of Windows 11, but it will appear later.

The ability to pin shortcuts to folders and applications is available in Windows 10 and other versions of the software platform. Answering questions from Microsoft Feedback Hub users, a company spokesman confirmed that it is currently not possible to pin shortcuts to applications and folders to the taskbar. According to the source, this feature will appear only next year. It is assumed that this will happen with the release of the functional update Windows 11 22H2, which will appear next fall. This is due to the fact that developers continue to experiment with different OS features and it takes some time to get them ready for integration into stable versions of Windows 11.

As a reminder, the launch of the first stable version of Windows 11 is scheduled for October 5th. Prior to this, Microsoft will hold an official event dedicated to the new devices of the Surface family. The presentation will take place on September 22 at 18:00 Moscow time, and in addition to the announcement of new hardware products, Microsoft is expected to tell more about the features of Windows 11.