World Chess Champion Nona Gaprindashvili Sues Netflix Over Queen’s Move

Soviet and Georgian chess player Nona Gaprindashvili sued Netflix over Queen’s Move. According to Gaprindashvili, the information about her presented in the series does not correspond to reality. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prosecution is seeking $ 5 million in compensation from the studio.

Nona Gaprindashvili is the fifth world champion and also a five-time chess champion of the Soviet Union. Her image was used by the authors of the popular TV series “Queen’s Move”, based on the 1983 novel of the same name by the writer Walter Travis.

In the final episode of Queen’s Move (original – The queen’s gambit) the commentator reports that Nona Gaprindashvili, the world champion among women, has never played with men. The commentator’s words sound in the context of the fact that the main character of the series, the fictional chess player Beth Harmon, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, is taking part in a tournament in which male chess players also participate.

TV series trailer

The prosecution believes that the authors of the picture downplayed its achievements for a dramatic effect and to highlight the main character against the background of a real chess player. In reality, Gaprindashvili took part in chess games with men: by 1968, when the episode takes place, Gaprindashvili had already played 59 games with representatives of the opposite sex, ten of which were grandmasters. Mention that Gaprindashvili did not compete with men, the authors of the lawsuit call “a lie, which is also a gross manifestation of sexism and belittling of dignity.”

In the text of the lawsuit published by The Hollywood Reporter, it is reported that the chess player turned to Netflix to publish a refutation of the information about her presented in the series. However, the studio reacted, according to the prosecution, with “extreme arrogance”, stating that the information in the series was “harmless.”





The lawsuit also says that the creators of the series called Gaprindashvili Russian, while knowing that she is a Georgian chess player. “As part of the Soviet Union, the Georgians suffered from Russian domination and were subsequently attacked and invaded by Russia,” the lawsuit says.