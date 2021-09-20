Wurz: The likelihood of a collision between Max and Lewis is high

Former Formula 1 racer, GPDA President Alex Wurz intends to discuss with Lewis Hamiloton and Max Verstappen their clash at the 26th lap of the Italian Grand Prix. At the same time, Wurz believes that before the end of the season, we will still see the clash of two contenders for the title.

Alex Wurz: “There will be a conversation between us, but it must be borne in mind that while on the track, riders can make different decisions. They are the same people, like everyone else, they got angry after unsuccessful pit stops and knew that each of them has only one opportunity. Perhaps all the factors came together in Monza, both could not stand the pressure, so what happened happened.

In my opinion, the likelihood of a repetition of such incidents is quite high. They both defend their territory – that’s the sport. In boxing, football, handball, any sport, when two great athletes meet, things like that happen.

Outside the track, I communicate with both Max and Lewis, but the most important thing is that they communicate with each other, which is nice to see. On the other hand, on the track, they are fighting for one of the most prestigious sports titles in the world. They will fight, because this is part of the game.

I hope they will show respect not only for each other, but also for the teams, because they cannot afford too many clashes to win the title. “