XFX’s flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster Zero WB gets a waterblock from EKWB

XFX has unveiled its flagship graphics card based on the AMD Navi 21 XTXH GPU – the Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster Zero WB. A distinctive feature of the device is a pre-installed water block from the Slovenian company EKWB. The vendor also announces the ability to “heat up” the GPU up to the 3-gigahertz mark, which will certainly interest fans of sports overclocking.

The XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster Zero WB graphics card is made on an alternative design PCB with two VGA-UEFI chips, (14 + 2) -phase power system and three 8-pin PCI-E Power connectors. The pre-installed waterblock combines a nickel-plated copper base and an acrylic lid with decorative elements. Not without addressable RGB-backlighting “vater” and the logo on the terminal.

For the Navi 21 XTXH graphics processor, the frequency formula is 2200/2375/2525 MHz (Base / Game / Boost Clock), the effective frequency of 16 GB of GDDR6 video memory is 16 GHz. The set of video outputs is represented by DisplayPort 1.4a (x2), HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C interfaces. In normal mode, the card’s power consumption is at the 300-watt mark; the manufacturer recommends using a power supply unit with a nominal value of 850 watts or more.

The recommended price for the XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster Zero WB graphics card will be announced later.

A source:

XFX