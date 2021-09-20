Xiaomi is preparing a mysterious smartphone Civi: the presentation will take place in a week

Xiaomi, according to network sources, has scheduled another presentation for the end of this month: a special event will be held on September 27 in China.

Xiaomi is expected to announce the mysterious smartphone, which is now codenamed Civi. Observers suggest that we are talking about the device Xiaomi CC11.

The named device has already been noted on the website of the China Telecommunications Equipment Certification Authority (TENAA). The smartphone is equipped with an AMOLED FHD + display measuring 6.55 inches diagonally. At the front is a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera contains a 64-megapixel main unit, an 8-megapixel module with wide-angle optics, and a 5-megapixel sensor.

The “heart” of the device is the Snapdragon 778G processor. The chip combines eight Kryo 670 cores with a clock speed of up to 2.4 GHz, an Adreno 642L graphics accelerator and a Snapdragon X53 5G modem.

Modifications with 6, 8 and 12 GB of RAM are being prepared. The capacity of the flash drive will be 128, 256 and 512 GB. Power will be provided by a rechargeable battery with a capacity of 4250 mAh with support for 33-watt charging.