Yegor Chinakhov scored a hat-trick in a training match, Chinakhov’s first hat-trick in America

A year ago, almost no one knew about the Omsk hockey pupil overseas, and now he is breaking the prestigious tournament for beginners.

Egor Chinakhov – the main Russian newcomer of the upcoming NHL season. But a year ago, it seems, no one knew about the Omsk hockey pupil in America, except the general manager of Columbus Jarmo Kekeläinen, who sensationally picked Chinakhov in the first round of the draft. But now the name of Yegor is on everyone’s lips, and it is not surprising: Chyna is almost single-handedly rocking the prestigious beginners’ tournament in Traverse City!





“He will destroy you.” 20-year-old Chinakhov rushes to the base of “Columbus”

Traditional competition in the state of Michigan brings together NHL clubs, whose rosters consist entirely of prospectuses. These, of course, are not games against the strongest, but these are face-to-face meetings of young guys, which scouts and coaches look very closely at. However, there is no need to look closely at Chinakhov – he already stands out against the general background with his amazing strength and accuracy throw, looking at which one would like to say that the Russian heir of Ovechkin has appeared in the strongest league in the world.

Chinakhov scored one goal against Toronto in the opening game, Dallas scored two goals already, and Yegor put a hat-trick to Detroit! These pucks, just look at the amplitude and power of the throws and the Russian’s self-confidence.

Of course, in North America they do not spare epithets for Chinakhov.

“Yegor Chinakhov again, what a sniper! This guy is something special! “

“The Russian phenomenon did it! Chinakhov scored a hat-trick against Detroit and has already scored 6 goals in 3 games! “

“The guy nobody knew about did it again! He has a great future! “

Similar posts mixed with a hat-trick video are replete with Twitter at Chinakhov’s request. However, right behind the bare emotions hides a very sober assessment of what is happening to Yegor now.

“Chinakhov completely dominates the tournament thanks to his ability to score goals, and now it’s almost ridiculous. He has little left to prove against opponents and goalkeepers of this level, and it will be very interesting to see how his talents show up in training camp starting this week. Hockey in the NHL is much more than just scoring goals, but it is also the most difficult thing to do in the sport. Chinakhov has every opportunity for this, and his future at Columbus is intriguing, ”the journalist says. Jeff Freedomregularly covering events from the Blue Jackets world.

Well, Yegor has really outgrown the rookie tournament, and we are looking forward to Chinakhov’s first matches for the Columbus team, at least within the training camp.