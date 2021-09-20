Yoel Romero lost to Phil Davis at Bellator 266, video

The first autumn Bellator tournament – Bellator 266 was held in San Jose (California, USA). His card was not replete with big names, but the show was still eagerly awaited. Why? Because in the main event, the league debut was finally supposed to be held by a repeated UFC title challenger Yoel Romero… 44-year-old living MMA legend faced off against former Bellator champion Phil Davis…





Knockout with a flying knee in the jaw. How Yoel Romero made his UFC debut

Romero had his first fight since March 2020. Then he lost in the title fight to the UFC champion Israel Adesanya… That fight turned out to be very dull and even. Many believed that Adesanya did not deserve the victory, however, Romero himself, being a challenger, also did little to win. That misfire was Yoel’s third in a row. And even though almost all of his defeats were, as they say, thin, the UFC did not give him new chances and decided to end cooperation. Initially, the Cuban was supposed to compete in the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, but doctors forbade him to compete for a while, and thus he dropped out of the tournament.

As for Davis, he played the last fight in the Grand Prix. In April 2021, he took part in the quarterfinals, where he lost almost no chance. Vadim Nemkov… With all this in mind, both fighters were tuned in to rehabilitate and prove their professional suitability.

But with all this, the first five-minute period turned out to be very poor in terms of events. Davis took the center of the cage and pushed the opponent with a jab. Romero did almost nothing at all. The Cuban was remembered for a failed high-kick attempt and an attack from the right, which also did not reach the goal. Phil was a little more productive, so the first round went in favor of Davis.

In the second segment, the fighters increased their activity. Romero tried to explode with combinations, but Phil was good at defense and did not give an accented hit on his own. Moreover, he began to pass the classic deuces, to which Yoel answered only with feigned cries, which should have convinced Davis that the hits did not pose a real threat. But it turned out badly, so that Phil could safely write this round as an asset. So that there was no doubt about this, at the end of the segment the American had a spectacular takedown, so that Yoel looked quite dull against the background of all this.

In the final round, Romero tried to add. He started quite actively and delivered a backhand to the target. But soon Davis succeeded again in the takedown, and then, when the fighters returned to the stance, Phil again turned the fight to the ground. In general, Romero, oddly enough, completely lost the fight, and in the stand he looked rather dull. With all this, the judges were surprised. Two gave fairly fair estimates – 30:27, 30:27 in favor of Davis, and one somehow saw Romero win – 29:28. Looks like the judges will treat Romero better in Bellator than in the UFC. Although with such a level of performance, it is unlikely to help him. In fact, Davis defeated the enemy. The fans agree with this, and in the comments under the video review of this fight recommended Romero to end his career.





Romero chased the young champion for 25 minutes, but could not win. The hall was buzzing with Adesanya

“Damn it! Yoel, just go. “

“Yoel, retire, I can’t look at this anymore.”

“Romero, 44, is done with.”

“Yoel merged.”

“Romero’s career is over,” fans wrote on Bellator’s Instagram page.

Well, it looks like the age really caught up with the 44-year-old fighter. After all, time has never been deceived. It’s hard to say how many contract fights Romero has with Bellator, but it seems that after such a disastrous debut in the league, Yoel will already forget about his dreams of fighting until he was 50.