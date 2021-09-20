Zenit fought for the purchase of the RPL’s top scorer, but Ufa gave three times more – Gazeta.Ru

In January 2020, not only Ufa, in which he ended up, but also St. Petersburg Zenit fought for the Russian striker Hamid Agalarov, who was then playing for Anji Makhachkala. It is reported by Eurostavka…

According to the source, in St. Petersburg Agalarov was considered for the second team, but the financial conditions of the transfer did not suit the president of Anji, Osman Kadiev. The blue-white-blue offered 2.5 million rubles, and Ufa gave three times more – 7 million. As a result, residents of Makhachkala and Ufa agreed on a transfer.

The 21-year-old striker from the capital of Bashkiria has scored eight goals in eight matches and is the leader in the Russian Premier League (RPL) scorers’ race. Portal Transfermarkt estimates the Russian striker at € 1.2 million.

In the last match of the national championship against Khimki, Agalarov scored a double and brought his team a 3: 2 victory.

Formerly ex-midfielder of the Russian national team Alexander Mostovoy spoke about the game Ufa forward Hamid Agalarov.