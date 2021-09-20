Zenit tunes in to Ruby the same way they do to Chelsea. I hope there will be no laxity, ”reports Dmitry Chistyakov – Football

Zenit defender Dmitry Chistyakov shared his expectations from the RPL round 8 match against Rubin.

– How to tune in to Rubin after Chelsea – is there a problem here?

– I hope that it will not be. We tune in to Rubin the same way we do to Chelsea and to each of our opponents. Everything, of course, will be shown by the game itself. But I hope that we will not have any laxity and Zenit will demonstrate their best football.

– Last season Zenit lost twice to Rubin. Want to take revenge?

– Yes, take revenge in a sporty way. To cover their last year’s glee in games with us. But first of all, I want to show good football with a good opponent – such as Rubin. They are now on the move, Kazan has a good coach.

In general, this team has a desire to win. Only win!

– In Kazan again there may be a lawn of not the best quality.

– Perhaps, but the field is the same for everyone. Moreover, Rubin also plays good football. And he also loves high-quality fields. The game will show everything, but there will probably be more fighting on a bad field. Who will win it – the result will also depend on this, – said Chistyakov.

Zenit will play Rubin tomorrow, the match will start at 18:30 Moscow time.