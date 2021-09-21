19-year-old Russian referee may be suspended from refereeing for life for drunkenness

Igor Svetilov, the chief refereeing expert of the Moscow Hockey Federation, spoke about the fate of the 19-year-old referee, who worked two periods in the Kharlamov Academy – Spartak-Sporttech (4: 2) match while intoxicated.

The meeting of the Moscow Open Cup among players born in 2011 took place the day before. There are two main referees in the match protocol – Nikita Babintsev and Igor Svetilov. Svetilov worked for the third period.

– Are you going to reeducate the kid judge? Or give it up?

– There is a double-edged sword. Humanly, I feel sorry for him. The boy grew up without a mother.

How to educate him? I have 130 people under the auspices of the federation. You constantly work with young people, teach. There is no time to pay so much attention to one arbiter. How can one burst? The amount of work is huge.

I guess this guy won’t judge at all. This should be a telling story for all young judges.… This should not be the case in principle. And this is not forgiven.

– Sorry for the young man.

– But the person is irresponsible. Even trite, he is not responsible for paying for the apartment. The brother is watching him as best he can.

Something happened in my personal life. He said that he had a fight with the girl. There were problems. This story broke him, he got drunk. Now it is discussed in all social networks and on all sites. Irresponsible, I say.

