3 in 2008 OJ Mayo joins UNICS – what you need to know about the player

Kazan UNICS continues active preparations for the upcoming season. The finalist team of the last Eurocup season will return to the Euroleague for the first time in four years. In this offseason, the club has undergone major personnel changes. UNICS left not only the head coach, but also a good half of the squad, and several eminent players were attracted to replace the departed personnel. One of them is an attacking defender Oh Jay Mayowho was once considered a player with superstar potential in the NBA.

In the United States, Mayo began his career at the NCAA, playing for the University of Southern California. As one of the country’s most promising high school talent, he could have made it into the NBA directly if not for the new league rules. In the student league, Mayo, as expected, did not stay long. There he spent only one season, after which he announced his candidacy for the draft. It later turned out that Oh Jay repeatedly violated NCAA rules, accepting various kinds of “gifts” for his performance. Two years later, an investigation was conducted against the player, as a result of which it turned out that he had no right to play in his only season in the NCAA. As a result, he was deprived of all awards, and all the team’s victories in the 2007/2008 season were canceled. But it didn’t matter anymore – at that time the defender was shining in the NBA.





Mayo was selected third in the 2008 NBA Draft and ended up in Minnesota, from where he was traded to Memphis on the same day. Mayo took earlier Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love, and only Derrick Rose and Michael Beasley were selected under the higher peaks. Westbrook, Love and Rose became NBA stars. Russell and Derrick were even named MVPs of the season. Mayo and Beasley were disappointing. Although it all started well for OJ.

Mayo’s debut season in the league was Mayo’s best. He played 82 games (all at the start), in which he averaged 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. In seven meetings, the young defender crossed the mark of 30 points scored. According to the results of the draw, he got into the first symbolic team of NBA debutants, and in the poll for the title of the best rookie of the year he lost only Derrick Rose…

In the 2009/2010 season, the defender continued to benefit Memphis, starting all 82 regular season matches. But in the 2010/2011 season, the first problems arose with Mayo. In November, he was dropped from the Grizzlies’ starting lineup due to being late for pre-match training. In early January, the player had a fight with teammate Tony Allen on the plane – he refused to return the card debt. A month later, the NBA suspended Mayo for using the banned steroid hormone DHEA. Since then, the defender has never entered the Grizzlies match from the first minutes. As a result, in 2012, Memphis did not make a qualifying offer to Mayo.

Mayo entered the free agency market and joined Dallas. Oh Jay has managed to become one of the key players in the offensive in the Mavericks. Although after the return to the ranks of the leader of “Dallas” Dirk Nowitzki, Mayo’s performance has noticeably decreased. But his value in the NBA has not decreased. At the end of the season, Mayo abandoned the player option and re-entered the free agency market, where he received an offer from Milwaukee for $ 24 million.

The Bucks needed a quality attacking defender after leaving Ellis monts… But Mayo never became the main option for Milwaukee. In the first season, he started having problems with physical fitness associated with being overweight. As a result, in two years in the team, he took part in 123 matches, but he started in only 38 of them. Then a series of injuries began, and Mayo was getting less and less playing time. The ending of the 2015/2016 season was marred by a broken leg. The player fell down the stairs at his home, underwent surgery and was eliminated before the end of the championship. Mayo was not destined to return to the court in the best league in the world. In July 2016, he was suspended for two years for violating the anti-drug program. That season was his last in the NBA. The details of the violation were not disclosed, but it is important to note that this is not about widespread use of marijuana. For such a violation, the league punishes with disqualification for several dozen matches and a large fine. Mayo was probably using something more serious.





During the suspension, Mayo was serious about returning to the league. Trained, dropped weight and aimed back at Milwaukee. However, it’s not just a matter of being simple without playing practice during the suspension. The basketball player’s reputation was badly damaged, so no one wanted to get involved with him. In 2018, instead of a cherished comeback, Mayo began his career as a legionnaire. That year, O Jay played for the Puerto Rican Athleticos de San Herman, where he played 21 matches. The NBA scouts were pleased with his performance abroad, the defender himself turned down many non-American clubs, but in the end he never received an offer from the league.

Mayo’s further career predictably began to decline. For two years he interrupted the Asian leagues, managed to play in the semi-professional tournament in Taiwan, the second league in China and the ASEAN basketball league. A more or less worthy offer came in March 2020. The player signed a contract with the Chinese Liaoning. There, Mayo, of course, tore and threw, gaining 40 points per game and setting career records. With the team, he twice reached the final of the Chinese Basketball Association. However, in recent years, the KBA decided to focus on their own talents. First, the league tightened the limit of legionnaires, cut the salary ceiling, and from the coming season, they will completely deprive foreign stars of the opportunity to play in China.

So Mayo was forced to go in search of a new place to pursue a career. And it was unexpectedly Kazan UNICS, with whom OJ signed a one-year contract. At the end of his career, the eminent American will try his hand at the Euroleague. What form Mayo is in now is difficult to assess. But despite his age (he will turn 34 in November), Mayo knows how to score points, how to defend and how to stretch the opponent’s defense, has some kind of throw (37.3% in his NBA career). If Mayo can get back into shape – after all, he hasn’t played at a truly top level for five years – then he will definitely benefit the Kazan team.

It is worth saying that Mayo is not the only ex-NBA player to join UNICS this offseason. The other day, 25-year-old bigman Jarrell Brantley, who spent the last two seasons on a bilateral contract with Utah, joined the Kazan team. In the summer, the star Mario Hezonya joined the team. Horvat has already successfully proved himself in the VTB United League Super Cup, getting into the symbolic top five of the tournament. In general, Kazan signed many legionnaires during the offseason.





In addition to the aforementioned players, Lorenzo Brown (Fenerbahce), Marco Spissu (Dynamo Sassari) and Tony Jekiri (Baskonia) have moved to Tatarstan. Velimir Perasovich’s team was joined by strong performers of the Russian market: Andrey Vorontsevich, Vyacheslav Zaitsev, Artyom Komolov, Evgeny Valiev. Remained last year’s leaders Isaiah Kanaan and John Brown. So the transfer campaign was very loud. But whether it will bear fruit can only be judged during the season.

UNICS seems to be serious about showing serious results on both fronts in the upcoming draw. In the Euroleague, the team Perasovich will try to aim for the playoffs and is unlikely to be an outsider. In VTB United League, reaching the final is a logical goal. Of course, players like Mayo are a risk. Jay was kicked out of the NBA with a scandal, and now he will play in Russia without any experience at the European level. It is not clear what the American has discipline. Still, the likelihood of becoming the second Mike James or Brandon Jennings exists. It remains to be hoped that there will be no scandals with Mayo at UNICS and the team will adequately represent the country at the European arena.