5 games are distributed for free on PC for free and forever. Among them there is a shooter in the spirit of Doom and action-horror.

Five games are available for free on PC for a limited time, including In The Kingdom, Gyossait, Unforgiven 2 – Carry The Pain, Gunmetal Arcadia Zero and EPONYMOUS: In Which a Work Is Known by Its Reading.

In The Kingdom is a first-person shooter inspired by the classic Wolfenstein, Doom and Quake. The game takes place in a gloomy castle inhabited by terrible creatures created with the help of dark magic. To survive, the player will have to destroy entire hordes of hellish creatures.





You can download In The Kingdom here (on the Itch.io website).

Gyossait is a dark psychological horror platformer with old school graphics and action. The main character is a god who descended to Earth to find his beloved. True, on the way he will meet various opponents who can be killed both in close combat and with the help of ranged weapons.









You can download Gyossait (Deluxe Edition) here (on the Itch.io website).

Unforgiven 2 – Carry The Pain is a dynamic side-scrolling action game with platformer elements. Among the features, the developer distinguishes a non-linear plot with the consequences of choice, a variety of boss battles, as well as unique abilities that the hero receives as he progresses.





You can download Unforgiven 2 – Carry The Pain here (on the Itch.io website).

Gunmetal Arcadia Zero is an old-school action platformer with five characters to choose from, roguelite elements, an 8-bit soundtrack and graphics that mimic the picture on a CRT TV. There are 75 items and weapons available in the game.





You can download Gunmetal Arcadia Zero here (on the Itch.io website).

EPONYMOUS: In Which a Work Is Known by Its Reading is a first-person adventure game that focuses on exploring locations.





Download EPONYMOUS: In Which a Work Is Known by Its Reading here (on the Itch.io website).

