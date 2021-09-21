5 PC games are handed out for free at once

On the Itch.io website, for a limited time, you can grab 5 free games at once for free, among them both horror and first-person shooters with pixel graphics, which will surely remind many of the bearded years of playing Doom or Wolfenstein. So, the following games are on the distribution:

• In The Kingdom – just the same old-school shooter in the spirit of the classic jokers that your fathers and great-grandfathers played at the dawn of game development. The game will take place in a castle with creepy monsters that you will have to carry out in droves using your rich arsenal of firearms.

• Gyossait is a psychological horror game in which God himself will come under your control. However, here he is not omnipotent and various opponents will try to interfere with his mission on Earth (namely, the search for his beloved).

• Unforgiven 2 – Carry The Pain – side-view platformer with a non-linear storyline and the ability to make choices that ultimately affect the outcome of your adventure.

• Gunmetal Arcadia Zero is another platformer. It is made in the form of good old 8-bit games and imitates ancient games with pixel graphics.

• EPONYMOUS: In Which a Work Is Known by Its Reading – an adventure adventure game with a first-person view, where the main goal will be to explore different locations.