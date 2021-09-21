7 most fiery roles of Angelina Jolie

The actress returned to acting as an action heroine after 11 years of lull.

The action thriller “Those Who Wish Me Death” was released, in which Angelina Jolie for the first time since the spy drama “Salt” (2010) runs, jumps, dodges bullets and is in no way inferior to armed and well-trained men. “KinoReporter” suggests recalling other dangerous heroines of the actress.

“The Power of Fear” (1999)

Jolie’s first dynamic role. Hackers (1995) has already been released, Angelina managed to get two Golden Globes – for the mini-series George Wallace (1997) and the TV movie Gia (1998). But she’s not a star yet, and even in the trailer, the emphasis is on Denzel Washington, although Jolie has a bigger role.

She plays the savvy patrol police officer Amelia Donaghy, who helps the famous criminologist Lincoln Rhyme, who is bedridden, in the search for the most dangerous maniac. Yes, Lincoln tells what to do, but it is Amelia who risks her life.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

And here Angelina acts as a full-fledged star (her fee was as much as $ 7 million). Archaeologist Lara Croft is the heroine of the Tomb Rider series of computer games, the first of which was released 5 years before the film. Therefore, by the premiere of the action movie, due to her undisguised sex appeal, Lara was already the object of desire of millions of gamers, and Jolie’s choice for the role was received with great enthusiasm.

In addition to showing her charms, the actress had to climb mountains, shoot in Macedonian style (that is, from two pistols at the same time) and confront a whole army of enemies. The film did not become a masterpiece, but paid off, so 2 years later there was a sequel “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider 2 – Cradle of life“. The budget for the sequel was lower by $ 20 million, although Jolie had already received $ 12 million. But at the box office, it did not pay off, and the franchise was closed.

Taking Lives (2004)

And again, Angelina confronts a cunning, intelligent and extremely resourceful maniac. This time her heroine – An experienced FBI agent. Illyana Scott specializes in capturing serial killers, and she is involved in the case, since Montreal detectives have been counting the victims of a maniac for 20 years and cannot figure him out. And of course, the search for the killer is not only a work of the mind, but also firefights.

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (2005)

John and Jane met very romantically, fell in love and soon got married. Spouses lead a quiet life of ordinary Americans – he is a civil engineer, she is an IT specialist. But this is only their cover. In fact, they are both top-class hired killers, and they find out about it by accident – when they receive an order for the same person.

Who is cooler – Mr. or Mrs. Smith – the big question. Jane knows the art of hand-to-hand combat no worse than John, shoots and throws knives. And if it came to a fight to death, it is likely that she would have survived.

“Wanted” (2008)

The film was directed in the USA by Russian director Timur Bekmambetov based on the comic strip Wanted by Mark Millar. In addition to Jolie, Morgan Freeman, James McAvoy, Chris Pratt and Konstantin Khabensky, who had the role of kissing Angelina, starred in the fantastic action, but the scene was not included in the final cut.

The plot of the picture tells about the Brotherhood of Weavers – a secret sect of hired killers, which includes the heroine Jolie. Her Fox has unique abilities, and few people on Earth could stop her. The film cost only $ 75 million, grossed $ 342 million and even received two Oscar nominations, but the sequel never came out due to Jolie’s withdrawal from the project.

Salt (2010)

Evelyn Salt – a cool CIA agent with all the skills necessary for an operative. But in reality it is still more trenchant: in reality, she is not Salt at all, but Natasha Chenkova is a Russian saboteur who, from early childhood, was trained to be introduced into the ranks of the US special services to destroy the country. When Salt reveals herself, she has to fight off yesterday’s colleagues, but they fail to eliminate her.

Everything that Evelyn does in the frame defies description. Suffice it to say that she manages to infiltrate the secret bunker of the President of the United States. The final clearly suggested a continuation, but it did not happen, although the fees almost tripled the budget.

“Those who wish me death” (2021)

The new film, returning Jolie to the action, stands a little apart from the others. Here she does not play a police officer, agent or killer. Her heroine – firefighter rescuer Hannah Faber, who, due to an error that led to the death of the squad, is exiled to work in a godforsaken wilderness. Now her job is to monitor the surrounding forests from the tower in order to signal a fire in time. And it happens.

The fire devours everything in its path, and these scenes make Taylor Sheridan’s picture akin to the recent Russian “Fire”, where the main firefighter rescuer played Angelina’s partner in “Wanted” Khabensky. But disappearing in the fire is not the only thing that threatens Hannah. She finds herself embroiled in a hunt for a little boy who is trying to kill two killer brothers. She has to use all her survival skills to simultaneously resist fire and two armed assassins.