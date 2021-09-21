7 trendy couples everyone follows: Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum, Megan Fox and Coulson Baker, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi, Dua Hadia Lipa and An

It seems that spying on the novels of stars can be compared to something like a TV series, only even more attractive, because their relationship is developing right before our eyes. And if we are talking about couples with a bright style, then it is even more interesting to watch joint exits. “Afisha Daily” has collected celebrities that the fashion community is following right now.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

In January 2021, Zoe divorced her husband Karl Glusman (the exits of their couple, by the way, were also always discussed by the fashion community). And in August, the first street style shots of the actress with Channing Tatum appeared: Zoe met him on the set of her own directorial project “Pussy Island”. The couple has not yet officially announced their relationship, although the actors regularly appear together in New York and even came to the Met Gala – however, they posed for photographers separately. Zoe Kravitz continues her traditional relaxed style and pulled up her boyfriend, who now wears oversized T-shirts, wide jeans and sneakers.

Details on the topic How to dress like Zoe Kravitz from High Fidelity How to dress like Zoe Kravitz from High Fidelity

Megan Fox and Colson Baker (better known as Machine Gun Kelly) met on the set of Midnight in the Grain Field. Megan was then married to actor Brian Austin Green, but then began dating Colson. The actress even got a tattoo dedicated to her boyfriend – this is the inscription “el pistolero”, which means “bandit” in Spanish. In addition to her new lover, Meghan has a new stylist, Maeve Reilly, who is also responsible for Hailey Bieber’s bows. The images of the actress have become noticeably fresher, although it is still more interesting to watch her boyfriend’s wardrobe: what is a tuxedo with bell-bottomed trousers and boots with a blunt cape in the photo above.

They say that the romance between Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton began in October 2016, when the filming of the second season of Stranger Things began, where the actors are just playing a couple in love. Be that as it may, the couple has not been hiding their relationship for a long time and regularly appears together in public, as well as in street style pictures of the paparazzi. Dyer and Heaton have a relaxed style perfect for the city: loose shirts, caps and jackets in summer and oversized woolen coats in winter.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin and Rooney met in 2012 on the set of the fantastic drama She, where they played their former spouses. But their romance began after working together on the film “Mary Magdalene” in 2016. The couple hid their relationship for a long time, since both actors do not lead a public life – they do not even have Instagram pages. Officially, the novel became known during the Phoenix film awards tour after filming in “Joker”. Rooney and Joaquin always look very organic: on the red carpet they adhere to a black and white palette, but in real life they prefer simple bows made of hoodies, trousers and sneakers.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Another couple after Megan and Coulson, where she is a diva, and he is a rock star. Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with the drummer of the Blink-182 group became known in 2021. Courtney and Travis have known each other for a long time, but only this year their relationship has grown into something more. Travis matches the style of a punk rocker as much as possible – tattoos, leather jackets and merch of musical groups. His sweetheart keeps up and wears leather pants, latex tops and rough boots.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi

For the first time, they started talking about the romance of Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi back in September 2020: the paparazzi more than once caught a couple on dates. But only this year, the lovers confirmed their romance. Each exit of the daughter of Cindy Crawford and the star of “Euphoria” is a guide on how to look stylish, but at the same time simple. Kaia loves crop tops, midi dresses, oversized jackets, knitted vests, straight jeans and sneakers. And Jacob – cozy fleece, sporty longsleeves, Hawaiian shirts, worn baseball caps and tennis shoes.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid