8 players of the Russian youth handball team were suspended. They are suspected of involvement in the rates

Eight handball players of the Russian youth team have been temporarily suspended from competitions under the auspices of the Russian Handball Federation. The athletes are suspected of being involved in betting on the matches of the U19 European Championship, which was held in the summer of 2021 in Croatia.

“The Ethics Commission of the FGR decided to temporarily suspend from participation in the competitions organized by the FGR, eight members of the Russian men’s national handball team under 19 years old on suspicion of involvement in illegal schemes related to betting on matches in which the national team took part. Suspended Dmitry Kandybin, Alexander Morozov, Nikita Gogolev, Dmitry Frolov, Daniil Dmitriev, Maxim Naidunov, Maxim Ermolin, Georgy Kirilenko.

According to the results of the investigation, initiated by the ethics commission, it was established that a group of players was formed within the national team, which kept in touch with the persons involved in the organization of bets, received information about the desired outcome of a particular match, and also received and distributed remuneration in the event of a certain result. including the number of goals scored in total in one game. The Federation intends and will apply to law enforcement agencies on suspicion of committing a crime under Article 184 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which provides for imprisonment for up to 7 years, ”the press service of the FGR“ R-Sport ”quotes.

Players suspended from September 21, 2021 pending final decision by the ethics committee.

The Russian national team took 15th place among 16 participants in the tournament.

