a BUYBank branch opens in Odessa / News / Finance.ua

BUYBank is pursuing its strategy of expanding its network of cryptocurrency exchange offices. Now it has become even easier to sell or buy a virtual coin in Odessa: the company offers a convenient procedure for exchanging bitcoin and other top coins for cash. What other advantages the service has prepared – read the article.

A new bitcoin exchanger is opening in the very heart of Odessa. Branch on the street Ekaterininskaya, 2 will be the second after the central office in Kiev. Here you can exchange Bitcoin (MTC), Tether USDT, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other coins for cash dollars or hryvnia. In addition, there is a convenient online service, whose users can withdraw funds to the cards of PrivatBank, Monobank and other banks of Ukraine.

What BUYBank?

BUYBank is an all-Ukrainian service for exchanging digital currencies. The first branch was opened in Kiev in 2018. During this time, the team BUYBank has managed to win the trust of customers who value security and choose simple and straightforward exchanges. After the first exchange, 95% of users of the service become its regular customers.

When in BUYBank talk about security – these are not empty words. All transactions are carried out on a separate payment gateway with multilevel security protocols against outside intrusion. Unlike many cryptocurrency exchangers, the platform guarantees the confidentiality of transactions, and also has large reserves of cryptoassets and fiat funds. In the department you can buy MTC, USDT and other coins for hryvnia and dollars at the current exchange rate or exchange digital currency for cash. All payments are made through the cashier. For clients who want to receive funds in another currency, there is an exchange office in the office.

Offline cryptocurrency exchanger in Odessa: promptly and reliably

Managers BUYBank will help you make an exchange and answer all your questions regarding the transaction. To sell BTC, USDT or other tokens, you need to follow a few simple steps:

negotiate the terms of the exchange, find out the current rate and agree on the amount;

transfer digital coins to a crypto wallet, the number of which will be provided by a company employee;

wait for the second confirmation of inclusion in the block and receive funds at the cash desk.

Usually the whole process takes no more than 15 minutes. But the speed of transactions depends on the congestion of the network, so if you are in a hurry, do not forget to set a priority commission when sending.

If you want to purchase cryptocurrency, proceed in accordance with the following algorithm:

announce to the manager the number of tokens that you plan to purchase, or the amount in hryvnia or dollars;

provide your crypto wallet number;

make the payment at the checkout. After depositing money, the agreed amount of digital coins will go to your electronic wallet.

Cryptocurrency: a profitable investment

Recently, only the lazy does not think about buying bitcoin, ethereum or other digital currency. And there are well-grounded reasons for this trend. The events of 2020 proved that nothing is permanent in the world. Even gold lost stability, although it seemed the most reliable asset. Against the background of the depreciation of many world currencies, crypto assets look quite attractive.

Last year cost MTC increased by almost 4 times. Despite the fluctuations in the exchange rate, investors appreciated the leap in digital gold and began to view it as a risk insurance tool and a profitable long-term investment. Most cryptocurrencies are subject to volatility, so novice investors can take advantage of the volatility of the exchange rate and make a profit by selling or buying coins. In addition, thanks to BUYBank, the procedure for buying and selling digital assets has become much easier. Questions regarding the exchange can be asked in the Telegram chat or on the website BUYBank.