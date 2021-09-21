A drunken judge who staged a “fun performance” at a hockey game was suspended for life: video

Referee Emelyan Mayorov distinguished himself at the Moscow Cup during the game between the teams “Spartak Sporttech” – “Kharlamov Academy”.

An unusual situation occurred during the children’s hockey tournament of the Moscow Cup among teams born in 2011: the referee went to the match while intoxicated.

The referee could hardly stand on skates, constantly stumbling and falling with his whole body on the ice and all the time trying to grab onto the sides. The entire performance was included in the official broadcast of the match.

In addition, the audience filmed the distinguished judge on cameras and did not hide their surprise.

“What’s the matter with the judge?” The worried boy shouted in an amateur video.

The commentator of the match was also shocked, but tried to smooth the situation and suggested that the referee had forgotten to sharpen the skates.

Even though Emelyan Mayorov lasted only five minutes at the game, this was enough for the Ice Hockey Federation to disqualify him for life, Championship reports.

After the incident, it turned out that Mayorov had dreamed of becoming a hockey player since childhood, but it did not work out for him, so he preferred the “referee” way. But now he will have to give up this activity forever.

