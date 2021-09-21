A terrible scandal in Russian handball: the national team sold the Motherland and lost on purpose – 09/21/2021

A source: Sport24

The Russian men’s youth handball team takes 15th place at the European Championship. Out of 16 teams. “Nothing happens,” you say. But is this possible in a sport where the women’s team has won four World Championship golds over the past 20 years and played three times in the Olympics finals? Why, under the same conditions of preparation, do the guys skip ahead 14 teams only on their continent? And here’s another interesting fact for you: at the tournament our guys lost to Austria with a score of 19:36, and four days later they beat the same team – 31:24.

Suspicious? So the leaders of our handball also suspected something. And then we spoke to reporters with the results of an internal audit.

According to the official website of the FGR, according to the results of the investigation, it was established that “A group of players was formed within the national team, which kept in touch with the people who were organizing the bets”…

“The Ethics Commission considers any manipulation by Russian handball players unacceptable. This not only violates all the principles of fair play, but also jeopardizes the image of Russian handball and Russian sports in general. We will continue to identify and uncompromisingly pursue the facts of financial doping “, – said the head of the FGR ethics commission Boris Kipkeev.

The federation did not hide the names of the players they came across. There were 8 people on the list. This is despite the fact that the application for the tournament consists of 16 people.

Dmitry Kandybin (“Chekhov Bears – UOR number 4”)

Alexander Morozov (“Chekhov Bears – 2”)

Nikita Gogolev (“Chekhov Bears – UOR No. 4”)

Dmitry Frolov (CSKA-2)

Daniil Dmitriev (CSKA-2)

Maxim Naidunov (CSKA-2)

Maxim Ermolin (SKIF-2)

Georgy Kirilenko (SKIF)

Half of the team is involved in the scandal. And this half of the team received information from the representatives of the bookmaker’s offices about the desired outcome of a particular match, and then received and distributed remuneration if the desired result was achieved. Here is one of the reasons for the 15th place in the tournament.

The head of Russian handball, Sergei Shishkarev, did not choose the words, commenting on what happened even for the official website of the FGR.

“The facts revealed by the ethics commission cause me not only outrage, but also a feeling of deep disappointment in relation to young players. I equate this with treason. We are working hard to bring men’s handball out of the protracted crisis it has found itself in in recent years. We can try to improve the sports component, but the best technologies, equipment and scientific groups are not able to instill the moral and ethical standards that make great athletes out of capable athletes who defend the honor of their country ”, – the president of the FGR emotionally reacted to the incident.

The Ethics Committee will make a report on September 29 – this will be the next important step in the investigation of the incident. From September 21st, all eight players have been banned from the competition.

“We are outraged by such behavior of the players. They took the liberty of trading not only the honor of the team, not only the name of the clubs that delegated them to the national team, but actually the honor of the country. As a person who has spent my entire life in professional sports, I believe that such people have no place in handball and I advocate the most severe measures of influenceto stop the spread of this infection “– said the general director of the federation Lev Voronin.

In addition, the FGR Ethics Commission recommended that the federation terminate the contract with the head coach of the youth team. Vitaly Ivanov…

The scandal was not overlooked by the head of Russian sports, Oleg Matytsin, who noted that fixed matches and manipulations “are completely unacceptable and require careful investigation.”

“Getting into the Russian national team is an honor for any athlete. The best of the best should receive the right to represent the Russian Federation in the international arena – and not only in terms of physical and playing qualities, but primarily moral qualities, adherence to the principles of fair play. The same applies to the coach, who must be an example for his players, be responsible for both athletic performance and the education of the players. I hope that the FGR will thoroughly consider the current situation and all the perpetrators will be held responsible for what happened “– said the minister.

What pushes players to such actions? This question was asked to players in the federation. They explained the link with the bookmakers to the lack of funds.

“I talked with the guys, they said that they lack funds, they have bad conditions… This is absolutely not the case, children now have great conditions: they are paid wages, they are provided with housing and food. And no national team has ever received such good conditions to prepare for this European Championship ”, – said the general director of the FGR.