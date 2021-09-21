Admiral lost to Metallurg with a score of 0: 5 (PHOTO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Monday, September 20, Admiral lost a large game to Metallurg from Magnitogorsk – 0: 5. “MMK” already in the first period guaranteed itself a victory in this meeting, having thrown four unanswered goals.

The teams have already met on September 10 in Magnitogorsk, then “Admiral” was leading in the score – 3: 1, but lost in overtime – 3: 4. In this meeting, the situation was different.

The hosts of the ice started the match with the first number, tried to put pressure, played a numerical advantage twice, but the puck did not go into the goal, the “sailors” did not take advantage of their chances. But “Magnitka” has realized the created dangerous moments. The meeting was opened by Denis Zernov. After Mikhail Pashnin’s jewelry pass, the Metallurg striker sent the puck into the far corner of the goal. Two minutes later, the passions on the ice turned into a fist fight, Mark Verba and Andrey Chibisov began to sort out the relationship on the ice, for which they went to the penalty box.

In the game “4 on 4” Magnitogorsk doubled their advantage, and Yegor Yakovlev distinguished himself. Until the end of the period, the puck at the gate of Serebryakova visited twice more. Andrey Chibisov and Philip Maye were noted. After four unanswered goals, Ivan Nalimov took the place at post number one instead of Nikita Serebryakov.

In the second 20-minute, the hosts threw over the opponent, played three times in the majority, but could not get at least one puck back. On the contrary, the opponent scored again just before the break, Philip Maye scored a double.

In the third period, the teams finished the match, the score on the scoreboard remained the same – 0: 5. Admiral lost to Metallurg. Ahead of Primorsk is an away series, which will begin on September 24 in Kazan with a meeting with Ak Bars, then on September 26 – a match with Neftekhimik, on September 28, a game against Kun Lun.

“We started off well. Ten minutes showed good hockey, and there was a majority, and there were chances to score. And, probably, it played a cruel joke on us, because they ran further. Metallurg is a skilled team, they punished us for that. Then they tried to do something, in the second period there were three majorities and there were chances, but the puck did not go, and, unfortunately, in the end the opponent had a moment, which led to a goal. In the third period, they wanted to at least score a goal, but nothing happened. Emotions today are all negative from the game. Maybe it’s for the best, there is something to think about before the exit series, “- says head coach of “Admiral” Alexander Andrievsky.

Admiral – Metallurg – 0: 5 (0: 4, 0: 1, 0: 0)

Goals: 0-1 (Metallurg, Mg). 16 Zernov Denis (assistants: 33 Pashnin Mikhail, 87 Goldobin Nikolay), 0-2 (Metallurg, Mg). 44 Yakovlev Yegor K. (assistants: 8 Zemchenok Artem, 87 Goldobin Nikolay), 0-3 (Metallurg, Mg). 76 Chibisov Andrey (assistants: 61 Maye Philip, 87 Goldobin Nikolay), 0-4 (Metallurg, Mg). 61 Maye Philip (assistants: 81 Lipsik Brendan), 0-5 (Metallurg, Mg). 61 Maye Philippe (assistants: 81 Lipsic Brendan).

Chief Judges: Andris Ansons, Evgeny Romasko. Linesmen: Evgeny Streltsov, Alexander Chernyshev.

Match statistics: throws: 71-55; shots on target: 40-31; goals: 0-5; faceoffs: 24-30; blocked shots: 11-17; power moves: 33-12; fine: 6-12.