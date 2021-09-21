Alan Wake remaster for Switch gets an age rating in Brazil – it’s a native port

Improved reissue of psychological action thriller Alan wake from Remedy Entertainment can go to Switch…

This is indicated by the preliminary age rating assigned to the remaster by the Brazilian Ministry of Justice. … Among the platforms listed by the regulator, there is also a hybrid set-top box. Nintendo…

Officially Alan Wake: Remastered was only announced for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

If there is no mistake and the game is really preparing for release on Switch, then it is not a fact that it will be a native release. Perhaps the owners of this console will get the Cloud version, as it happened earlier with Control: Ultimate Edition …

Alan Wake: Remastered will appear on all confirmed platforms 5 october…

______________________________________________________________________

Update:

Editor-in-chief of the publication Switch brasil Felipe Lima found a mention of “Cartridge” and “Loading” in the game’s age rating document. Apparently, a full-fledged port of Alan Wake: Remastered will appear on the Switch, not a cloud one …

“In fact, I opened the document with [возрастным] rated by Alan Wake and found it mentioned “Cartridge” + “Loading”. Therefore, I believe that the cloud version is not suitable for this case. “

