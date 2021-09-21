Alexander Emelianenko at Bellator is a big misunderstanding

Alexander Emelianenko is so well settled in freak fights that you can safely forget about his return to professional sports. But, despite the demand from the “freaks” in the person Vyacheslav Datsik and rapper Dzhigana, with whom Emelianenko Jr. will meet in November, rumors about his possible transfer to Bellator are actively circulating. This was recently announced by the manager of Alexander Azamat Bostanov…



Why can you believe this? Firstly, there are fighters in the Bellator heavy division who, for some reason, are listed in the top 10. it Jake Hager, a former WWE wrestler under the pseudonym Jack Swagger… He is 39 years old and has a record of only 3-0. Also, there is a Turkish fighter Gokhan Sarikamwhose age has not been disclosed anywhere. Strange, isn’t it?

Well, do not forget about Sergey Kharitonovto whom Scott Cocker provided a chance to return to the race for the title, giving the Russian a fight with the 46-year-old Cheikom Congowho strangled our paratrooper. To Kharitonov’s credit, he does not get involved in scandals as often as Emelianenko. Therefore, his stay in the American promotion can be justified even with dubious battles against a 48-year-old abuser. Mike Tyson Danny Williams or against Mike Cook, whose appearance had nothing to do with reality.





Kharitonova was replaced by the enemy and deceived the audience. Was the opponent an actor?

But back to Alexandru Emelianenko… There are a number of reasons why the transition to Bellator is nonsense, for which Scott Cocker will never subscribe:

Bellator is a competitive league that lures ex-UFC fighters or promising athletes from all over the world (eg Usman Nurmagomedov, A.J. McKee). Do not forget that Eddie Alvarez was the Bellator champion in the beginning, and then repeated this success in the UFC. In total, the American League can earn irreparable reputational damage by adding to its roster a downed pilot who last fought at a high level about 10 years ago.

Emelianenko is 40 years old. As we know, Scott Cocker and Bellator management do not always pay attention to the age in the passport, otherwise Cheika Congo and the elder brother Alexander would be rejected. But over the years, discipline to keep in shape comes to the fore. If Congo looks 10-15 years younger, then the same cannot be said about our rowdy.

The uniform of our fighter. If you’ve seen Alexander vs. blogger fight Artem Tarasova, then everything will become clear to you. If not, let’s say briefly, Emelianenko weighed 124 kg, 38 kg more than Artyom, and managed to outright lose the first round. What are the guarantees that Alexander will change his attitude to preparation for fights if he returns to the pro? Considering his failures, from which his manager Azamat Bostanov constantly pulls him out, there are no such guarantees.





Emelianenko could not knock out the blogger! Tarasov deftly ran away and could even win

It is known that Fedor Emelianenko and Scott Cocker are on friendly terms. It was thanks to this close relationship that the Last Emperor ended up on the Bellator roster and is still on it. And everyone knows that the Emelianenko brothers do not communicate with each other for about 14 years. Now think about how expedient it is to sign Brother Fedor, thereby betraying your friend (so to speak), who retains his marketing value thanks to past achievements.



There is a demand for it from bloggers and freaks. Recently Mikhail Koklyaev reported revenge next year. In addition, to Emelianenko Jr. knocks down the wedges Vyacheslav Datsik… We are sure that this is only the beginning of a line of people who want to hyip with the name of Emelianenko, because we will definitely not see Fedor in such shameful events. Because we count the words Azamat Bostanov about negotiating with Bellator a duck not to be believed.