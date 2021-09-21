Amazon introduced an updated Kindle Paperwhite reader with a larger display and fast charging via USB Type-C

As expected, Amazon has introduced an updated Kindle Paperwhite reader. The device received an enlarged 6.8-inch E-Ink display, which became brighter and received support for changing color temperature. In addition, the new reader is equipped with a more modern processor and a USB Type-C interface for fast charging.

The previous version of the Kindle Paperwhite was one of Amazon’s best e-books, despite the fact that it has been about three years since its release. Obviously, amid such success, Amazon was in no hurry to change anything, so the appearance of the fresh version is identical to the previous one. The developers have equipped the new reader with a monochrome 6.8-inch E-Ink display with a pixel density of 300 PPI (dots per inch). The device is made in a housing that protects internal components from moisture in accordance with the IPX8 standard.

Despite the previous design, the novelty has received many improvements. The power source was a more powerful battery that provides up to 10 weeks of battery life, while the previous model of the series could do without recharging for up to six weeks. The USB Type-C interface provides faster charging, with a full recharge cycle taking about 2.5 hours. Amazon said the new processor, combined with revised software, delivers up to 20% better performance than the previous model.

Debuting in 2019 in the Kindle Oasis reader, color temperature changing technology has evolved into the more affordable Paperwhite. The developers have also updated the user interface of the device, the settings menu has become more like what can be seen in a modern smartphone. At the end of the year, an update should be released that will bring even more changes to the interface, home screen and library menu.

Along with the basic version of the Paperwhite, a more powerful model, the Paperwhite Signature Edition, will enter the market. Its difference from the standard model is support for Qi wireless charging, the presence of an automatically configurable light sensor and a built-in 32 GB storage (the standard model received 8 GB storage).

As for the cost of new products, then for the standard version of the Kindle Paperwhite you will have to pay $ 139, while the more advanced model Paperwhite Signature Edition will cost $ 189. Deliveries of new readers will begin at the end of next month.