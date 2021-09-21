Amur dismissed the entire coaching staff of the team in the 2021/2022 season

The club is still silent about the departure of Vladimir Vorobyov, but it is already appointing another person as a senior coach. It’s all about the money.

The coach of “Cupid” cannot be fired and forced to sit in the office. What’s happening?

A very interesting and not entirely correct situation is taking place in Amur. To begin with, at the start of the KHL season, the Khabarovsk club has already suffered six defeats in seven matches. The Tigers sank to the bottom of the standings, and a major home defeat to Metallurg with a score of 2: 6 was the last straw of the local leadership’s patience.



Yes, the demand for the result is primarily from the coaching staff, so they summoned them to the bosses on the carpet Vladimir Vorobyov, Igor Petrov and Alexander Zavyalov… The press immediately leaked information that the goalkeeping coach would take the team to the away match against SKA in St. Petersburg Oleg Filimonov, and already in St. Petersburg “Cupid” will accept Mikhail Kravets…



At the same time, the Khabarovsk club was stubbornly silent, while Vorobyov, Zavyalov and Petrov did not even fly to the exit, remaining in Khabarovsk. Everyone immediately had a logical question: “What’s going on?”

It turns out that even the day before in Khabarovsk, the resignation of head coach Vladimir Vorobyov, as well as two of his assistants, was not announced due to the fact that the issue of paying compensation to Russian specialists for early termination of contracts was not resolved. It turns out that the coaches were suspended from work, but their dismissal was not formalized.

Already today, in the club’s official instagram account (the Tigers’ website is empty), it was announced that the former head coach of the Moscow Region Vityaz Mikhail Kravets, as expected, entered the coaching staff of the Khabarovsk Amur.

Kravets worked in the St. Petersburg SKA system, after that – as an assistant to the head coach at Sochi. In May 2019, he became the head of Vityaz Podolsk, having worked there for two years.

At the same time, Amur explained that the specialist is starting to work as a head coach, and Alexander Prokopyev has become an assistant to the head coach. In addition, the club, by agreement of the parties, terminated labor relations with coaches Igor Petrov and Alexander Zavyalov, who were part of the headquarters of Amur’s mentor Vladimir Vorobyov.

Again, in the case of Prokopiev, a strange wording immediately catches the eye. Kravets appointed senior coach, and Prokopiev became assistant chief?

Our sources reported the following. The thing is that with Petrov and Zavyalov, the Khabarovsk management managed to agree on the payment of monetary compensation, after which both put their signatures on the termination agreements.

In turn, with Vladimir Vorobyov, it is still impossible to hit on the hands. Apparently, Amur is not eager to pay the coach a penalty, and he has it clearly more than the dismissed assistants. Vorobyov does not want to terminate the agreement just like that, without the due payment. And he does the right thing. After all, there are norms of the KHL regulations and the Labor Code of the Russian Federation. Be so kind as to fulfill them.



It seems that in this regard, the leadership of the Khabarovsk residents decided to resort to the old, long-proven method. So, the head coach (Vladimir Vorobyov’s profile is still on the Amur website) is in Khabarovsk, where, as it became known, he visits the office in the format of a full-time working day from 9 to 18 hours. In the event that Vorobyov does not appear at work, he may be credited with absenteeism and fired under the article.

Photo: Alexander Safonov, “Championship”

Remember the famous story with the “Admiral” that happened in 2018 under the former leadership of the team? Then, in Vladivostok, injured players were forced to go to the arena. It all looked absurd and ridiculous. A similar situation is now in the “Amur”. The club needs to come to an agreement with Vladimir Vorobyov as soon as possible (far from the last Russian hockey player and coach), especially in his current difficult family situation. We hope that this topic will be closed in the near future.