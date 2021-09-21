An airplane appeared with articulated wings and a tail. It can take off without a run

The fuselage of a Craft aircraft is very similar to that of traditional airliners. But the design of the wings and tail looks unusual: the front fender is connected to the lower part of the cockpit. The result is something that looks like a diamond when viewed from above or below.

The closed wing diamond shape ensures a clear airflow under the aircraft.

There are also several blow valves at the rear of the fenders: they expand and bend downward to redirect airflow when vertical thrust is required, or retract to continue flying at a certain altitude.

As a result, the plane can take off not horizontally, as we are used to, but vertically. The company said that they have already tested their vertical take-off technology on several prototypes released.

It is not yet clear how effective this approach to takeoff and landing is, since takeoff without acceleration requires serious resources and sufficient thrust. On the other hand, thanks to this, the plane can be planted, for example, on the roofs of skyscrapers.

