Angelina Jolie about violence, the latest news, actress, children, Brad Pitt, Maleficent :: Showbiz :: Dni.ru

Angelina Jolie is not only a successful actress, but also an active public figure who encourages people to pay attention to this or that problem. For example, a Hollywood star recently spoke about violence and inequality.

At the end of November, Angelina Jolie, as a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, spoke at the international conference Action with Women and Peace in Seoul. The actress made it clear that the statistics are horrified: more than 200 million women were subjected to violence in 2019.

The ex-wife of Brad Pitt is convinced that now the life of a woman is not on a par with the life of a man. Violence against the fair sex is a confirmation of this, she said. Also, according to Jolie, the authorities believe in the rights of women only as long as it does not contradict business and selfish political interests.

In addition, Angelina drew attention to women in prison. According to the Hollywood star, many of these prisoners are being attacked or even killed for defending their rights. The actress demands that those responsible be brought to justice.

Jolie appreciates all women. She cannot calmly look at their incessant suffering. Speaking about the problem, the actress noted that the same patterns are repeated all over the world.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jolie said: “This is unbearable! <...> We do not take domestic or gender-based violence seriously enough anywhere. We often overlook the trauma experienced by children who have witnessed or experienced violence in their own homes. ”

According to Angelina Jolie, the topic of violence concerns all people. However, people often prefer not to notice this problem, even if it is before their eyes, since it is easier to do nothing, concluded the star of the film “Maleficent”.

