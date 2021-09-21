Angelina Jolie admitted that her personal life influenced her career

Angelina Jolie

In the past few years, Angelina Jolie has become noticeably interested in directing and dabbled in roles other than acting, shooting films such as “Unbroken” and “They Killed My Father.” But this year the star will finally return to the screens – on May 13, the movie “Those Who Wish Me Death” with Angelina in the title role will be released. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she admitted that her career was influenced by the events taking place in her family life.

I love directing, but there have been changes in my family situation that have prevented me from directing for several years,

– admitted the star.



Angelina Jolie in the movie “Those Who Wish Me Death”

Obviously, the actress was referring to her divorce proceedings with 57-year-old Brad Pitt, which has been going on for more than four years.

I just needed to do shorter-term work and be at home more, so I went back to acting,

– said Angelina.

As a reminder, the spouses cannot agree on custody of the children (the couple has three adopted children and three biological children). Now Angelina is trying by all means to win against the ex-spouse in court and is ready to present evidence of domestic violence on the part of Pitt.



Angelina Jolie with sons Knox, Pax and Maddox and daughters Vivienne, Shiloh and Zakhara

In the new film, Angelina Jolie played the rescuer of a parachute squad, who is very worried about the fact that she could not save three people from a forest fire. She meets a 12-year-old boy who is being persecuted by murderers for witnessing their crime. Together with a new acquaintance, the heroine Jolie will have to go through many trials in order to stay alive and escape.



Angelina Jolie in the movie “Those Who Wish Me Death”